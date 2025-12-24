Fabrizio Romano has revealed the change Manchester United promised to make if Antoine Semenyo agreed to join, but the Bournemouth winger only had eyes for Manchester City.

Semenyo, 25, became a hot topic amongst all of the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’. The presence of a £65m release clause (active only between January 1-10) and the fact Semenyo is not away at AFCON after Ghana failed to qualify ensured a winter window switch was all but guaranteed.

Tottenham were rejected despite being prepared to make Semenyo their highest paid player. Liverpool never advanced after initial enquiries in November.

Chelsea and Arsenal both made late enquiries earlier this week, but the battle ultimately boiled down to Man City vs Man Utd.

It had been speculated Man Utd would convert Semenyo into a left wing-back if moving to Old Trafford, with Ruben Amorim still favouring his customary 3-4-2-1 formation.

However, according to transfer guru Romano, Amorim was prepared to throw the formation he’s used throughout his entire managerial career in the bin in order to fit Semenyo in.

Yet despite the promise to play Semenyo “up front” in a new formation, the forward gave the green light to Man City who will now open direct talks with Bournemouth regarding the deal structure and payment terms.

“Man Utd in the conversations they had with Antoine Semenyo made clear that they were even prepared to change the system to welcome Semenyo,” stated Romano on his YouTube channel.

“So Semenyo was not going to play wing-back. The idea of Man Utd was to open doors to a different system with Semenyo up front.

“But despite an important financial effort because United, especially yesterday, made an important financial effort to try to get the player… despite their tactical effort to welcome Semenyo and find the best tactical way, they didn’t get the green light from Semenyo.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Semenyo ramifications at Man Utd and Man City

Amorim had instructed Man Utd’s board to go big or not bother in the upcoming January window. Per Romano, Amorim sees no need for Man Utd to agree short-term loan deals or sign squad players who in the long run, won’t be difference-makers.

Semenyo would have been a difference maker, but with the Ghanian now heading to Man City, United must weigh up whether to move for a different forward or channel their funds elsewhere.

A central midfielder is wanted but the three targets United crave the most – Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton – aren’t expected to be on the move in January.

As such, and with Man Utd reluctant to bid for inferior options, the Red Devils may wind up signing no one next month and keeping their cash in hand ahead of a ground-breaking summer.

Over at the Etihad, there is now a greater chance Man City cash in on Savinho, who is the subject of renewed interest from Tottenham after a summer swoop fell flat and Semenyo said no.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told TEAMtalk: “Savinho got 20 minutes off the bench against West Ham United, and recently that’s been about the best he can hope for in the league,” the journalist said.

“If City win the race to sign Semenyo, I really do think there is fresh doubt about Savinho’s place in the squad.

“It’ll be a big decision because they only just gave him a new deal, but I still question why they did that.

“Tottenham definitely made a mark on him, and from what I’m told, he seemed interested, because he would become such a significant player for them.”

Latest Man Utd news – New winger target / Newcastle raid

In other news, Man Utd have a new winger target in mind already after seeing rivals Man City close in on Antoine Semenyo.

Elsewhere, Man Utd have serious concerns over the long-term future of Patrick Dorgu and a report claims a Newcastle ace could be signed and converted into a left wingback.

READ MORE: Comparing Ruben Amorim’s Man Utd record after 60 matches with Erik ten Hag’s