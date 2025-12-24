Liverpool are being urged to bring in a striker to Anfield as temporary cover for Alexander Isak with the Swede facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines, and their fans are adamant they have found the perfect answer after a major transfer domino fell into place.

The Reds shattered the Premier League transfer record twice over the summer, the second time agreeing to pay an eye-watering £130m (€150m, $175m) to prise Isak away from Newcastle after a protracted chase. And with the striker now suffering a fracture to his leg and damage to his ankle while scoring Liverpool’s opener at Tottenham on Saturday, the club has confirmed that the Reds No.9 has undergone surgery to repair the damage.

Quite how long Liverpool will be without the striker for is open to some debate. While the Reds are not putting a timescale on his absence, with the common consensus believed to be around two to three months, noises have emerged that the Swede may also be crocked for the remainder of the season.

Either way, it leaves Arne Slot short of options up front. While they can be thankful that another major summer signing, Hugo Ekitike, has hit the ground running and already has 11 goals to his name from 24 appearances so far, the Reds do lack quality cover beyond him.

Now Liverpool fans have taken to social media to demand Slot signs up a perfect replacement, with cult hero former Reds star Divock Origi now back on the market and available on a free transfer after being released by AC Milan just a matter of hours after Isak’s surgery was confirmed.

Writing on X, Liverpool fans are adamant the Belgium international, now 30, could be the perfect stop-gap replacement.

‘Bring him back! The memories this fella gave us are ridiculous,’ one stated.

Recalling the memorable goals he scored for Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp, a second replied: ‘Liverpool, bring this lucky charm back home.’

Another said: ‘Bring him home @LFC’, while a fourth added: “Back to Anfield for one last dance?”

A fifth said in reply: ‘With Isak being injured, it makes perfect sense to be honest. We need a stopgap striker to get us to the end of the season, and we’d be getting him for basically free.’

Agreeing with that stance, another added: ‘Get him back again for the short term, we need a backup striker!’

A seventh chipped in: ‘One last dance, Divock Origi!’

Recalling his greatest moment for the Reds, the dramatic winner against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final after a quickly-taken Trent Alexander-Arnold corner, an eighth commented: ‘Corner taken quickly….. Origiiiiiii’

Liverpool linked with former Man Utd star; two other strikers linked

On the subject of Isak and his injury, a fuming Slot did not hold back when hitting out at the man who cripped the Swede – Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven – scolding his countryman with a scathing “10 out of 10” claim.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have reportedly placed two former Premier League flops on their shortlist of attackers to turn to in the wake of missing out on Antoine Semenyo.

With Semenyo hurtling towards Manchester City instead, Liverpool are refocusing ahead of the January transfer market. Indeed, sources had already stated they weren’t actively putting fresh work into the Semenyo deal in recent days.

But there are still calls for Liverpool to reinforce their attack after Isak’s injury – and two new options have been touted this evening.

According to a notorious X account said to be made up of ‘five elite reporters’, Liverpool are looking at short-term options for their attack and have brought two new names into contention.

The first is a former Man Utd star now playing in Brazil, while the second currently lines up for Atletico Madrid, playing back-up to summer Liverpool target Julian Alvarez.

Liverpool are also now monitoring Brentford striker Igor Thiago, according to a report.

We have also taken a look at seven striker options who could be on Liverpool’s radar after Isak’s cruel injury setback.

Elsewhere, Liverpool hope to sign Marc Guehi on a free in the summer after reporters Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce played down expectations of him moving from Crystal Palace in January.

Finally, Slot has sent Aston Villa and Harvey Elliott a brutal message over claims Unai Emery hopes to send the Reds loanee back to Anfield next month.

