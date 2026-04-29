Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta stopped the Gunners from signing Benjamin Sesko before he moved to Manchester United in the summer of 2025, according to a reliable report, which has also revealed the reason why.

Both Arsenal and Man Utd were active in the transfer market last summer, and both the Premier League clubs signed a striker.

Man Utd secured the services of 22-year-old Slovenia international striker Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for £73.7million (including add-ons).

Arsenal went for a more mature and established striker in Viktor Gyokeres, paying Sporting CP £64m (including add-ons) for the 27-year-old Sweden international.

Gyokeres has scored 18 goals and given two assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Arsenal this season.

Of those 18 goals, 12 have come in the Premier League for the Swedish star, as Arsenal aim to become the champions of England and also win the Champions League.

Sesko has found the back of the net 11 times and has given one assist in 31 appearances for Man Utd in the 2025/26 campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored 10 goals and registered one assist in 29 Premier League matches for the Red Devils.

According to The Athletic, Sesko could have ended up at Arsenal, who were looking at a potential deal for the Slovenian striker.

However, it was Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta who stopped the north London club from pursuing their interest in Sesko, opting for Gyokeres instead.

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Why Andrea Berta blocked Arsenal deal for Benjamin Sesko

Berta felt that paying over £70m for Sesko would be a bad piece of business for Arsenal and focused on getting Gyokeres instead.

The report has stated: ‘Berta spearheaded Arsenal’s pursuit of Gyokeres.

‘The club explored different options for the No 9 position, including holding talks over long-term target Benjamin Sesko.

‘The sporting director held reservations over the cost of the Sesko deal – especially when factoring in salary, bonuses and commission.

‘He would have proceeded with Sesko if instructed, but made plain he considered it a bad deal.

‘In the end, Arsenal and Arteta aligned with his recommendation.’

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