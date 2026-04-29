Liverpool are ‘actively exploring’ a move for a Tottenham star who could leave if bids of around £60m are tabled, and one reporter has curiously backed the Spurs man to finish second for the FWA player of the year award.

The Football Writers’ Association vote for their player of the year award each season. In many campaigns, the same player who wins the PFA players’ player of the year and Premier League player of the year awards scoops the FWA version too. Mohamed Salah did exactly that last term, for example.

It’s something of an open race for the major individual accolades this time around, with Bruno Fernandes, Rayan Cherki, Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Magalhaes and Declan Rice among those contesting a heated race.

According to the latest from Daily Mail writer, Oliver Holt, there’s an obvious choice – Bruno Fernandes.

But while that selection isn’t exactly a surprise, it will shock many to see Holt suggest second place should go to Tottenham midfielder, Archie Gray.

Spurs are staring down the barrel of relegation, yet Holt made his case for why the versatile 20-year-old deserves recognition.

After tipping Bruno for top spot, Holt added: “There are plenty of other excellent candidates. Declan Rice has been outstanding at Arsenal, Bernardo Silva has been inspirational at Manchester City and Igor Thiago has been the season’s breakout star at Brentford.

“And if I could vote for a runner-up in the FWA poll, which will close next week, it would go to Archie Gray at Spurs, a young lad marooned in an awful team at a club in disarray.

“He is just about the only player at Tottenham whose reputation has been enhanced this season.

“Sometimes, it has seemed as if Gray has been asked to play in every outfield position in the Tottenham side and he has done it with class and style, dedication to a team ethic and an ability beyond his years. What a player he is becoming.”

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Liverpool actively exploring Archie Gray signing

As you might expect, Tottenham do not wish to sell Gray who TEAMtalk previously revealed is viewed as ‘untouchable’ in north London.

However, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, recently brought news of Liverpool testing the waters all the same.

He revealed the Reds are beginning to believe a deal could be struck and Tottenham could perform a U-turn on their not-for-sale stance if they suffer relegation to the Championship.

In that scenario, sources have hinted a bid in the region of £60m could get Tottenham’s green light. Spurs previously signed Gray from Leeds United for £40m.

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