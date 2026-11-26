Arsenal are reportedly prepared to sell Viktor Gyokeres in January if they can bring in a replacement, as the Swedish international continues to struggle for consistent minutes and form.

The 28-year-old, who joined from Sporting CP in the summer 0f 2025 for a fee of around £63million, has started just one Premier League game this season after falling down the pecking order.

He has been more involved in the Champions League, and played well in Arsenal’s 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund this week.

TEAMtalk transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed in an exclusive update last month that Gyokeres is ‘ready to quit’ Arsenal and go elsewhere in the January transfer window.

Sources have confirmed that intermediaries working on behalf of the striker have already begun looking at potential next destinations.

His desire to take on a new challenge stems from his lack of matches, but also the fact that he recognised that Arsenal were desperate to replace him with Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

With Alvarez remaining a dream target for Arsenal, questions remain over whether Gyokeres will stay beyond the January window.

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Arsenal must sign replacement before selling Gyokeres

A source has now told Football Insider that while Arsenal are still happy with Gyokeres’ contributions, a sale in January is still a possibility.

“Viktor Gyokeres is going to be one to watch, I’m sure we’ll keep on speaking about him.

“But from what I’ve heard, they’re happy with how he’s contributed this season and they’re in no rush to force him out, they feel he can still play a big role in their side.

“Even if he’s not the first choice any more, he’s still a good striker, and Arsenal aren’t exactly blessed for goalscorers in that position.

“The only way I can see him leaving is if they identify somebody who would come in and do a better job, but as far as I can see, there isn’t anybody who fits that mould.

“So unless that happens, they’re going to be happy to keep Gyokeres, and they’re happy with how he’s been playing when called upon this season.”

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