Manchester United are prioritising the addition of a new striker, and they look set to get a golden opportunity to sign one of their confirmed top targets in January.

TEAMtalk revealed in an update on Tuesday that United are ready to back new manager Mauricio Pochettino with a new centre-forward, left-back and centre-back in the winter window.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun is one of the strikers under strong consideration, as we reported. Pochettino knows the 25-year-old from their time together with the United States national team, and Balogun was arguably his star player at this year’s World Cup.

He came close to moving to the Premier League over the summer with Everton. He even travelled to Merseyside on deadline day to complete the switch, before it collapsed at the last minute.

Monaco needed the money from Balogun’s sale at the time, and remain in a perilous financial position. United could therefore take advantage of the situation by making a move of their own for the forward.

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, speaking to The United Stand, Monaco are ‘desperate’ to sell either Balogun or talented midfielder Lamine Camara in January, in order to balance the books.

“Monaco DESPERATELY have to sell and will have to lose one of Balogun or Camara in January,” They quoted Jacobs as saying. “If Balogun is to move this winter, it may be quite an open race, with Everton not necessarily being the outright favourites.”

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Man Utd have golden chance to sign Folarin Balogun

United have a host of players on their striker shortlist. Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen, for example, remains a player they admire hugely, but getting him out of the Turkish giants in January is considered as virtually impossible by sources.

Al-Ahli forward Ivan Toney is a player who could more realistically be signed this winter, as we reported on Tuesday, though there are still obstacles to bringing the former Brentford man back to the Premier League.

Balogun is another option and United would certainly stand a good chance of signing him were they to make a formal move. Everton could reignite their interest, too, leading to a battle for his services.

United’s need for a new striker is clear to see. Benjamin Sesko has been sidelined with a persistent shin injury, while Joshua Zirkzee is open to leaving Old Trafford and has failed to take the few chances he’s had to impress Pochettino so far.

But a move for Balogun would also come with risk.

He was left out of Monaco’s squad for the beginning of the season due to an injury, which contributed to his move to Everton collapsing. Now he’s back in the team, he’s struggling to find form.

In nine appearances across all competitions so far, Balogun has scored just twice. That raises the question of whether he would provide the immediate goals United desperately need.

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