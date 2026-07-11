The agents of Leandro Trossard are expected to finalise a £17m move to secure the winger’s transfer from Arsenal to Besiktas in the next few days, following two big steps forward over the deal, and with Andrea Berta and Mikel Arteta ready to make a giant push to sign a £130m-rated star as his replacement.

Trossard played 31 times in the Premier League last season, contributing six goals and six assists as they ended a 22-year wait for Premier League title glory.

Overall, the Belgian winger has a very tidy record of 70 G/A (36 scored, 34 assists) for Arsenal from 174 appearances since arriving from Brighton in January 2023 – a goal contribution every 2.48 outings.

However, Arteta and sporting director Berta have earmarked the left side of the Gunners’ attack as a major area for improvement this summer and are ready to sign at least one, and potentially two, high-calibre replacements, amid claims that Gabriel Martinelli, who shared left-wing duties with the Belgian last season – also available for a possible transfer this summer.

Now the exit of Trossard from Emirates Stadium is starting to gather real pace, after a sizeable update from Turkey overnight.

Per two Turkish journalists, a deal to bring the 31-year-old to Besiktas is expected to gather pace in the next few days following Belgium’s elimination from the World Cup on Friday evening at the hands of Spain, who netted a late winner through Trossard’s Arsenal teammate, Mikel Merino.

Per Gökmen Özcan, Trossard has already given the move his green light, with the player looking for a fresh start after some upheaval in his personal life.

His agents have been in Istanbul to hold talks with the Super Lig side and are now entering what’s described as ‘the final arrangements’ over personal terms.

He claims the agents, having come close to reaching an agreement over a three-year deal, remained in the city overnight, having waited to see the result of Belgium’s quarter-final clash. Now, having been eliminated from the competition, Özcan expects the move to quickly get a full green light.

At the same time, fellow journalist Fırat Günayer claims Beşiktaş have agreed to meet Arsenal’s €20m (£17m, $23m) demands for the 31-year-old, with there being no anticipated issues over the fee.

Once that payment structure is agreed, Trossard will get the full go-ahead to travel to Istanbul for a medical, allowing Arsenal to focus on signing at least one quality replacement…

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Arsenal prioritise Morgan Rogers – could they also get Barcola?

Writing on July 5, our transfer correspondent, Graeme Bailey, revealed that Arsenal were ready to let Trossard leave this summer following talks with the player.

‘Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Belgium international felt this was the right time to embark on a new challenge after helping Arsenal achieve their long-awaited Premier League success,’ Bailey wrote.

‘Despite receiving lucrative approaches from the Saudi Pro League and interest from Major League Soccer, Trossard made it clear his priority was to remain in European football.

‘We understand Besiktas quickly emerged as his preferred destination.

‘The Turkish giants have now agreed personal terms with the player and have also reached an agreement with Arsenal on a deal worth €20million (£17.1m / $22.9m).’

Bailey also explained how the sale would accelerate Arsenal’s own plans to strengthen in attack.

As TEAMtalk has revealed, Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers, who is valued in excess of £100million has emerged as Arsenal’s leading target to fill the left-sided role, with Arteta identifying the England international as his dream addition.

Arsenal remain confident they are firmly in the race despite strong competition from elsewhere in the Premier League, and amid our understanding that the Gunners are looking to slap a prohibitive £130m price on the playmaker to block his sale.

Despite that stance, we understand Rogers has already made it clear his wish to join the Gunners and take his career to the next level.

While Rogers is priority number one for Arsenal, the Gunners are also being linked with a move for Bradley Barcola, with an update from the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele sharing why a move to Emirates Stadium also looks possible as part of a sensational £260m double deal.

Elsewhere, Berta also wants to add a new midfielder to Arteta’s squad, and hopes are growing that a deal for Bruno Guimaraes can be done, amid claims a transfer is now just two steps away.

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