Arsenal made some shrewd signings over the summer, but keeping hold of their best players is just as important, and Bukayo Saka is reportedly on the verge of penning a new long-term deal at the Emirates.

The England international winger has suffered with injuries in recent months but now he’s back to full fitness he has reassumed his position as one of Mikel Arteta’s most important players.

Saka, 24, has started Arsenal’s last four Premier League games and wore the captain’s armband on three of those occasions, underlining his importance.

He has notched three goals – two in the Prem and one in the Champions League – and will play a key role this term as the Gunners aim to win trophies on multiple fronts.

“Bukayo Saka is so humble, simple, and very dedicated to the club,” Arteta said earlier this year. “He has very deep roots connected to this football club and many people here.”

And now, as reported by BBC journalist Sami Mokbel, Saka is set to commit his future to Arsenal by penning a lucrative new contract with the club.

“Having already tied down the futures of Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Saliba and Magalhaes over the summer – Arsenal’s efforts to sign Bukayo Saka to a new long-term contract have progressed and are advancing amid a growing expectation an agreement will be reached,” Mokbel reports.

READ MORE 🔴 Alfonso tells Real Madrid to sign Erling Haaland and notes €69m Arsenal transfer mistake

Bukayo Saka in line for significant pay rise

Saka’s current deal expires in the summer of 2027, so sealing an extension before the transfer window re-opens will end all speculation over his future.

And what’s more, Mokbel adds in his report that Saka’s performances will be rewarded with a salary that reflects his stature in the team.

“He’s already one of the club’s top earners with well-placed sources claiming he will become one of Arsenal’s best-paid players when his new deal is confirmed,” it’s stated.

Saka currently earns £195,000 per week, according to Capology, while the Gunners’ highest earner, Kai Havertz, reportedly receives £280,000 per week.

If Saka is put on the same terms as Havertz, he will become the joint ninth-highest earner in the Premier League, if Capology’s numbers are indeed correct.

But no-one can argue that Saka deserves it, and Arsenal must do all they can to keep hold of him.

At just 24, Saka has the potential to improve further and is arguably one of the world’s best wingers already, so Arteta would love to keep him around for as long as possible.

He has chalked up 73 goals and 71 assists in 273 appearances so far for Arsenal, and he will hope to pick up his first Premier League title this season if Arteta can keep his team’s form on its current trajectory.

FULL BREAKDOWN 👉 The key contract details of every Arsenal first-team player as Saliba signs new long-term deal

QUIZ: Before or after – Who joined Arsenal earlier?