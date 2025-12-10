Crazy Arsenal agreement with Man Utd tipped as price for January signing confirmed

Arsenal could shockingly sell an ultra-talented star to Manchester United in January in a move they’ll surely regret, while the cost of signing the new Luka Modric has been confirmed and a Gunners man has reportedly contributed to Xabi Alonso being on the brink of the sack at Real Madrid.

Arsenal spent gigantic sums over the summer without getting much back from the players let go.

And according to a bombshell report, The Gunners now require a major sale of a ‘valuable’ player before they can balance the books and position themselves for future transfer assaults.

That’s where Man Utd come in…

Ethan Nwaneri to Man Utd

A stunning report declared: ‘Arsenal need to sell a valuable player to fund future targets due to financial rules.

‘Man Utd already circling like sharks – they want Ethan Nwaneri!

‘Kobbie Mainoo could be sold or loaned if the unthinkable Nwaneri move happens. This would be one of the most controversial transfers between the clubs since Van Persie.’

If that wasn’t enough, it was even claimed academy graduate Nwaneri is sick of his lack of opportunities at Arsenal and despite heavily rotating his side for the Champions League clash with Club Brugge on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta again chose NOT to start Nwaneri.

The report continued: ‘Nwaneri’s fed up, barely getting a kick, career stalled hard, according to club sources.

‘Ruben Amorim is a big admirer of Nwaneri and would love to manage him at Man Utd.’

TEAMtalk have looked into whether the transfer is viable or just pure speculation at a time when Chelsea are known to be lurking with intent for Nwaneri too…

Arsenal in talks to sign new Modric

Elsewhere, Arsenal are firmly in the race to sign HNK Rijeka attacking midfielder Toni Fruk, who is drawing comparisons to fellow Croatian and all-time great, Luke Modric.

The left-footed Croatian, who only joined Rijeka permanently for €4m (£3.5m, $4.6m) in 2023 after a standout loan from Fiorentina, has exploded this season.

10 goals and two assists in 20 appearances, including a hat-trick in November’s 5-0 demolition of Hajduk Split, have propelled Rijeka up the Croatian top flight.

Fruk’s blend of close control, line-breaking passes, relentless pressing and clinical finishing has drawn comparisons to a young Luka Modric in his Dinamo Zagreb days.

Sources in Croatia have informed us talks have been happening constantly with Fruk’s new agency, Niagara Sports (who also have Dani Olmo and Josko Gvardiol on their books), and the latest round of discussions took place in London last week.

On the subject of cost, Rijeka president, Damir Miskovic, has made it clear: any deal will start at €15m (£13.1m, $17.5m), with Fruk’s former club Fiorentina retaining matching rights.

Arsenal’s gain is Alonso’s pain

Finally, Spanish football expert, Guillem Balague, has shed light on how Arsenal beating Real Madrid to the signature of Martin Zubimendi has played havoc for Xabi Alonso this term.

“Alonso would have liked Martin Zubimendi because he believes Madrid lack a midfielder who can give them rhythm and organisation,” explained Balague.

“But he didn’t get him and had to work with physical, dynamic midfielders who are far more comfortable with quick transitions than with positional football and short, patient passing that he also wanted to implement.

“Arda Guler is trying to direct the team’s play but he is more of a forward than a midfielder.”

Multiple reports in Spain have claimed Real Madrid would sack Alonso if Los Blancos lost to Man City in the Champions League on Wednesday night.