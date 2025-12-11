Manchester United are rivalling Liverpool and Aston Villa for the signing of Ecuador star Nilson Angulo, according to reports, while Kobbie Mainoo has decided which club he wants to join in January.

Man Utd spent upwards of £230million during the summer transfer window to improve Ruben Amorim’s squad with the captures of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Diego Leon. Those arrivals have had mixed success as United have shown some signs of improvement under Amorim.

The Red Devils occupy sixth place after 15 games, just one point off the top four. Club chiefs are hopeful they can be in the Champions League places by Christmas, though recent results against Everton and West Ham United have been worrying.

United still need more signings to help Amorim realise his dream of a dominant 3-4-2-1 system, and that could see a left wing-back and two central midfielders join in 2026…

Man Utd pursue Nilson Angulo

As per Bolavip, one of Latin America’s biggest news brands, Anderlecht winger Angulo is picking up interest from several Premier League clubs, most notably Man Utd, Liverpool, Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Out of those clubs, Man Utd and Villa are ‘showing the most interest’ in signing the 22-year-old.

English scouts have been impressed by Angulo’s displays this season, as he has managed four goals and eight assists to establish himself as one of Anderlecht’s best and most valuable players.

The left-sided attacker, who can also play as a left wing-back, has been described by United In Focus as a ‘superb’ star who could perform a similar role to Amad Diallo for United, but on the opposite flank.

Last term, Angulo ranked in the 99th percentile of Belgian Pro League wingers for successful take-ons per 90 minutes, with an average of 4.12. He also ranked highly in several defensive metrics, showing he could be a great fit under Amorim.

Anderlecht have set Angulo’s price tag at €30million (£26m / $35m), and this could rise if he shines for Ecuador at the World Cup.

The report names Villa as frontrunners for a deal, though United are firmly in the mix.

Bolavip’s update comes after we revealed on December 5 that United are among the sides tracking Angulo’s progress, having been notified by his quick rise.

READ NEXT ‼️ Man Utd ‘circling like sharks’ for spectacular Arsenal raid Ruben Amorim will ‘love’

Kobbie Mainoo gunning for exit

The Daily Mail claim Mainoo has his sights firmly set on joining Napoli despite interest from at least 10 other sides.

The midfielder is ‘desperate’ to leave United – despite his love for the club – as he wants game time to boost his World Cup chances.

It was recently claimed that Mainoo’s transfer to Napoli is ’99 per cent’ done. While such speculation appears to be wide of the mark, we can confirm Napoli will test United’s resolve as soon as the transfer window reopens.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed recently that Bayern Munich have opened talks with Mainoo’s agents, while Chelsea are keeping tabs on the situation.

But the 20-year-old is intrigued by the possibility of starring for Napoli, having watched Scott McTominay thrive away from Old Trafford.

Amorim does not trust Mainoo to play on a weekly basis, but he will be frustrated if the youngster leaves as he has told the board he needs midfield depth.

Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton are two top targets for United to elevate their midfield, though such deals will be off limits in January. Instead, United could land Joao Gomes or Conor Gallagher to see them through to next summer.

Joshua Zirkzee U-turn

Joshua Zirkzee no longer wants to leave United this winter as he aims to stay and fight for his place, Sky Sports report.

Zirkzee was concerned about his future earlier in the season, as he was behind the likes of Sesko and Cunha in the pecking order.

However, the Dutch striker has impressed in recent weeks, scoring in Sesko’s absence and earning the trust of his manager.

Zirkzee’s decision will frustrate both United officials and his numerous suitors.

Sources told us on Wednesday that the Red Devils are open to selling Zirkzee in January to streamline their attack.

We understand Roma have held direct talks with United, while the 24-year-old is also on the radars of clubs such as AC Milan, Everton, Aston Villa and PSV.