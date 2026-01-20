Arsenal: TWO Prem sides call for Nwaneri transfer hijack after terms of Marseille bid revealed

The race to sign Ethan Nwaneri is ON

Arsenal are in direct talks with Marseille for the loan transfer of Ethan Nwaneri and the exact terms of their first bid have been revealed, though sources have confirmed two London teams are hopeful of hijacking the deal.

Nwaneri, 18, has featured sparingly this term following the arrivals of Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze. The ultra-talented teenager retains the full backing of Arsenal’s coaching staff and hierarchy, and it’s a simple case of Mikel Arteta being spoilt for choice in the attacking positions.

Nwaneri has long been linked with leaving the Gunners via the loan route this month. Given Arsenal’s strength in depth, his absence won’t be felt, even despite the club challenging for trophies on four fronts.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein broke news on Tuesday morning of Marseille being in club-to-club talks with Arsenal for a loan deal.

Arsenal are prepared to greenlight a move, though are insisting any such loan deal does NOT contain an option/obligation to buy. Again, that is further proof Arsenal believe Nwaneri does have a long-term future in north London.

Arsenal believe the style of play implemented by Roberto De Zerbi at Marseille would suit Nwaneri, and as it stands, they’re favourites to seal a deal.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano quickly provided his take on the situation, and also revealed the exact terms Marseille have offered.

Taking to X, he wrote: “Olympique Marseille official bid to Arsenal for Ethan Nwaneri: loan until June, no buy option clause, salary covered.

“Loan fee over €3m but based on player’s appearances as Nwaneri wants regular game time. Arsenal are open to discuss terms with negotiations underway.”

But while a deal between Arsenal and the Ligue 1 powerhouse is clearly there to be made, there is genuine English interest in the player too.

Romano subsequently stated Crystal Palace have called about Nwaneri’s situation, while Ben Jacobs confirmed West Ham tried and failed to sign the player earlier this month.

And with Arsenal now opening the doors to Nwaneri’s departure, all eyes are now on whether Palace and West Ham can disrupt Marseille’s move and strike a deal of their own.

Latest Arsenal news

In other news, Arsenal have emerged as new suitors for Inter Milan star Federico Dimarco after one of their Premier League competitors dropped out of the hunt, as per a report, while speculation the Gunners want to sign a Real Madrid player refuses to go away.

Elsewhere, and while much has been made about Real Madrid making a mistake not signing Martin Zubimendi, Los Blancos turning down the chance to sign another international star before he moved to Arsenal is proving to be a smart decision.

