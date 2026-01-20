Crystal Palace striker Jean‑Philippe Mateta has now agreed personal terms with Juventus, TEAMtalk understands, as the Serie A giants push ahead with their bid to lure the Frenchman to Turin – but the Eagles’ dreams of taking a player back off the Old Lady have been instantly shut down.

Mateta has proved a reliable figurehead for Crystal Palace since signing from Mainz, initially on loan, but with the deal becoming a permanent €15m (£12.9m, $17m) transfer in the summer of 2022. Thriving under the management of Oliver Glasner, Mateta has scored a handy 56 goals in 184 appearances, also earning international recognition with France.

But with just 18 months left on his contract at Selhurst Park, the Eagles have been left in danger of losing the 28-year-old and with Juventus having made their interest clear.

Now, following talks with the Serie A giants, we are told that Mateta will see his salary nearly double with a move to Italy, and he is now desperate to seal the switch.

Juventus have been locked in discussions with Palace for several days and while talks are ongoing, the Italian side are tabling a proposal that would see Mateta move initially on loan for €2.5million (£2.2m, $3m), followed by an obligation to buy worth around €30million (£26m, $35m) if certain performance‑based conditions are triggered.

Palace, however, are holding firm. The Eagles are open to a sale but want a guaranteed package worth €40m (£35m, $47m) total. Palace chief Steve Parish and the club’s hierarchy believe Mateta’s value is set, given his rise to prominence in the Premier League in the last 18 months.

Juventus working on Mateta agreement as Palace see move for striker blocked

While The Athletic claim Juventus are ready to walk away, feeling Palace’s demands for Mateta are simply too high, our sources insist negotiations are ongoing, with the Italians still hopeful they can find a compromise.

And with Mateta already giving the green light to the move, the pressure is now on the two clubs to bridge the gap.

The Italian giants see the 28‑year‑old as a key piece in their attacking rebuild, while Palace will only sanction his exit if the numbers stack up.

Juve boss Luciano Spalletti sees Mateta as the ideal physical forward who can fill the gap left by Dusan Vlahovic, who might not be back until Easter due to an adductor issue. And long-term, Vlahovic will likely be leaving this summer, anyway, with his deal at the Allianz Stadium running out on June 30.

During discussions with the Biaconeri, Palace also took the opportunity to ask about Jonathan David, who has long been admired by the Selhurst Park hierarchy.

The 151-goal striker joined Juve over the summer but has struggled to replicate his best form, scoring just five times in 27 appearances so far.

However, they were swiftly informed, though, that the Canada international will not be leaving this month, with the Italians shutting down any possibility of the 26-year-old being included in negotiations.

Palace make move to sign Arsenal teenage phenom; £40m Wolves star wanted

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Eagles are one of two Premier League rivals looking to scupper Marseille in their quest to sign a brilliant Arsenal teenager, who has been given the green light to leave Emirates Stadium on loan for the remainder of the season.

Our sources have also revealed Palace are one of the teams to have shown a strong hand in the race to sign Jorgen Strand Larsen from Wolves this month – and the Eagles may have a secret weapon in negotiations for the £40m-rated Norway international, who is wanted by up to a dozen clubs this month.

In other news, and with Glasner’s summer exit now confirmed, we can reveal that Parish has laid down the law to the Austrian amid claims he could be trying to force his way out here and now, following unsavoury comments made after the loss to Sunderland.