Michael Carrick, pictured here with Matheus Cunha, believes he has the assets to become permanent Manchester United manager

Mikael Silvestre has hailed Michael Carrick for “brilliantly” passing his first audition to become the permanent manager of Manchester United, while TEAMtalk sources can exclusively reveal the conversations the 44-year-old has already held with INEOS over taking on the job in the long term.

Carrick has been placed in interim charge until the end of the season – and on initial evidence, the club appears to have got the pick right with Manchester United sweeping to a well-deserved 2-0 derby day win over Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.

United were superb on the day, putting in a high-energy display that really suited Carrick’s 4-3-2-1 formation and rekindled hope of not just a top-four finish, but of Carrick’s prospects of taking the job permanently. Quite frankly, a 4-0 or 5-0 scoreline would not have flattered United, who were excellent from start to finish.

In the wake of that result, voices have grown louder for Carrick to be handed the job on a permanent basis. And while we understand he has already made his ambitions clear to the United board, with sources revealing the three reasons why he feels perfectly suited to the role, INEOS appear content to leave any verdict on the backburner until the summer anyway.

Despite that, former United star Silvestre believes his former teammate has already made a strong case and, given the right tools, could quickly get the club back on an upward trajectory.

“He passed the interview brilliantly on Saturday. I think he has a lot going for him,” Silvestre exclusively told TEAMtalk, in conjunction with Esports Insider.

“The squad is better than last season with the additions of [Bryan] Mbuemo, [Benjamin] Sesko, and [Matheus] Cunha – quality players and smart investments. The dressing room is healthier now, and with only one competition to focus on, Carrick has more time to work tactically with the players in every single game. There are so many positives for him right now.”

Silvestre added: “He knows many of the players already and has built the staff behind him. He’s in a good position until the end of the season, and if he reaches the top four, he should be given more time to continue improving the squad so they can challenge for the title in less than five years.”

Next Man Utd manager: INEOS happy to wait on Carrick decision – Sources

When Carrick took on the interim role, having beaten Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to the temporary position, he did so with a clear understanding that he remains firmly in contention for the permanent position beyond the current campaign, should, of course, he impress.

Despite the brilliance of Saturday’s thumping win, behind the scenes, we understand club officials are not getting carried away, but will be hoping there is more to come and with judgement held off until the season’s end.

However, the club will evaluate his position when the time arrives, deciding on his merits for the role alongside the other names the club will also consider in the meantime.

That said, we understand that Carrick is convinced he possesses the credentials needed to take on the role in the long term, citing his tactical nous, man-management skills, and deep connection to the club’s identity as ideal attributes to lead Man Utd forward successfully.

Carrick’s previous unbeaten three-game caretaker spell in 2021 – coupled with the stunning win against Man City – has only strengthened his case in the eyes of many within the hierarchy.

However, Old Trafford insiders have reiterated that no final decisions on the permanent manager will be made until the end of the season and with the club under no illusions at the task awaiting Carrick, who faces a tricky run of fixtures to prove he is the standout contender.

But should he secure a top-four finish and, with it, Champions League qualification, he will have put himself in with the best chance possible to secure a long-term role.

