Romano drops bombshell on Arsenal signing Alvarez for £85m PLUS Gyokeres

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an emphatic update amid claims Arsenal are offering £85m plus Viktor Gyokeres to unlock the dream signing of Julian Alvarez.

Arsenal harbour genuine ambitions of completing a monumental triple coup over the coming weeks. Talks with Newcastle to sign Bruno Guimaraes are advancing and personal terms are already settled. The Telegraph recently claimed Arsenal are prepared to make Vinicius Jr the highest paid player in their history (over £400,000-a-week) to help lure him away from Real Madrid.

Up front, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez remains the primary target. The Argentine wants out of Atleti, and his dream destination is Barcelona.

However, for obvious reasons, Atleti are dead set against selling to a domestic rival like Barca, who have already seen an official bid worth €100m rejected.

That leaves the door ajar for Arsenal, and our insider, Graeme Bailey, recently brought news of the Gunners being confident in their ability to strike agreements, both with Alvarez and Atletico Madrid.

Spanish outlet AS recently claimed one such way Arsenal could make a breakthrough is by offering £85m plus Viktor Gyokeres. The report claimed the Gunners were fully prepared to table that proposal.

However, the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any notion of Gyokeres moving to the Spanish capital this summer.

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Arsenal WON’T include Viktor Gyokeres in Julian Alvarez negotiations

He explained on his YouTube channel: “As of today, end of July, there is nothing on track for Viktor Gyokeres to go to Atletico Madrid and to be included into any Julian Alvarez deal.

“For sure, Arsenal are attentive to the situation of Julian Alvarez, that’s for sure, in case he doesn’t go to Barcelona, in case Atletico decide to open doors.

“But at the moment, still nothing advanced or concrete, and also important to say for Gyokeres, especially on the Gyokeres file, at the moment, I’m not aware of concrete or real negotiations for Viktor Gyokeres to go to Atletico Madrid.

“So at the moment, he’s a very quiet file.”

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Our inside man Bailey has been informed Atleti have made enquiries about Gyokeres’ situation, though Arsenal have no intention of selling, or even using the Swede as a makeweight.

Arsenal’s ideal aim is to have both Alvarez and Gyokeres available to Mikel Arteta. The preferred outcome is offloading one of Brazilian pair, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, instead.

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