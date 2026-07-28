Liverpool are looking to sign Bradley Barcola this summer

Liverpool are preparing to step up their pursuit of Bradley Barcola after receiving fresh encouragement from the Paris Saint-Germain winger’s camp, with TEAMtalk understanding the Reds are now ready to make their move.

Sources have confirmed to us that Liverpool have held further positive discussions with Barcola’s representatives, building on the initial contact that TEAMtalk revealed earlier this month.

Those conversations have strengthened Liverpool’s belief that a deal is achievable. While no agreement has yet been reached on personal terms, sources insist that is not viewed as a significant obstacle should Liverpool manage to strike an agreement with PSG.

We understand Liverpool have made it abundantly clear during talks that they are prepared to break the British transfer record to land Barcola.

The current benchmark stands at the £125million Liverpool paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer, and the Anfield hierarchy have indicated they are prepared to go beyond that figure if required to secure the France international.

PSG have already made their stance known through intermediaries. The European champions value Barcola at around £145million, but that asking price has not deterred Liverpool, who now regard the 23-year-old as the outstanding candidate to replace Mohamed Salah following Yan Diomande’s decision to reject Anfield earlier this summer.

Sources tell us Liverpool’s recruitment team believe Barcola is the closest fit to Salah available anywhere in Europe and are now prepared to test PSG’s resolve. The Ligue 1 champions are willing to listen.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

PSG ready to sell Bradley Barcola to Liverpool

Despite missing out on Diomande themselves before he opted for Real Madrid, PSG are prepared to sanction Barcola’s departure for the right price. That stance has largely been shaped by the player himself.

TEAMtalk understands Barcola informed PSG before the World Cup that he wanted to explore a move this summer after becoming increasingly frustrated with his role under Luis Enrique.

The France international believes he has slipped too far down the attacking pecking order in Paris, highlighted by his lack of game-time in the Champions League semi-finals and final, and has since rejected multiple offers to extend his contract.

His refusal to sign fresh terms has convinced PSG that this summer represents the right time to sell, provided their valuation is met.

The French giants are already progressing with a deal for Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche and remain firmly in the hunt for Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez, giving them confidence they can bolster their attack enough.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are ready to accelerate.

Barcola transfer developments coming

TEAMtalk understands the Merseyside club’s only reservation is that Barcola’s representatives continue to hold discussions with other interested clubs.

Arsenal remain in contact with the player’s camp and continue to monitor the situation closely, although Liverpool believe they have established themselves as the frontrunners after their latest round of talks.

We can also reveal Bayern Munich remain attentive.

The Bundesliga champions admire Barcola but any move would depend on significant departures from Vincent Kompany’s squad.

Real Madrid have shown interest in Michael Olise, although, as TEAMtalk revealed, Bayern have no intention of allowing him to leave this summer.

Luis Diaz has also attracted attention from Al-Hilal, but Bayern’s current position is that the Colombian is not for sale.

Should that stance change, however, Bayern could yet emerge as serious contenders for Barcola.

As things stand, though, Liverpool have moved into pole position.

TEAMtalk understands Barcola is now the club’s priority attacking target, while the player views Liverpool as his preferred destination should he leave Paris this summer.

The Reds are now preparing to turn months of groundwork into a formal move as they attempt to secure one of Europe’s most coveted young forwards.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool, Man City offered PSG wonderkid Ibrahim Mbaye as star delivers brutal Aston Villa verdict – Exclusive