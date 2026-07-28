Mohamed Salah’s potential move to Besiktas has reached a “standstill”, opening the door to a possible Saudi Pro League or Major League Soccer move, as per reports.

According to Besiktas’ sporting director Önder Özent, talks were progressing with the Egypt international earlier this month. However, the two sides have reached an impasse, and for the time being, it seems the former Liverpool star, who is currently a free agent, will have to look elsewhere.

Özent said this week, “Besiktas’ offer, made on its own terms, is on the table. If a response to this offer comes, it can be evaluated. But Besiktas will not make another offer.

“They’ve said they’re in talks with another club as well; perhaps they’ll reach an agreement there. Our final offer to Salah is the last word – one that doesn’t compromise Besiktas’ club identity.”

The sporting director hinted that Salah’s financial demands proved a step too far for the Turkish outfit. At Liverpool, the veteran was on a reported £400,000 a week in his last season at the club.

But Özent made it clear that they would not break the bank to secure the services of the 34-year-old, who ended his nine-year stay at Anfield at the end of last season.

“We met with Salah three times without delving into the financial aspects of the negotiations,” he said. “Everything was going smoothly up to that point. Once the financial discussions began, the smooth progress seen on the first day started to slow down as of July 21.

“Requests began to emerge that would bring both the flow of information and the financial side to a standstill. I can assume that a respected athlete like Salah was unaware of this.

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“The club has a policy, and it cannot deviate from that policy. Our president identified the line he would not cross very clearly and stood his ground. Management is a legal business; there is a legally established commission rate, and exceeding that would constitute an illegal situation.

“When it comes to Beşiktaş, avoiding such a situation is a requirement of being a Besiktas supporter. The president, by not making a populist decision, has ‘stepped away from the table for now’.”

Mo Salah’s remaining transfer options revealed

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has outlined the other clubs still in the running for Salah’s signature. The former Chelsea man is said to be wanted by MLS and Saudi teams ahead of the new season.

However, if he wants to find a new club, Salah may need to relent on his wage demands.

Romano said on his YouTube channel, “We have plenty of stories and plenty of questions obviously coming from Turkey about Mo Salah and the Besiktas, because for two, three weeks, the rumours around have been it’s a done deal with Besiktas, it’s all closed and all sealed with Besiktas.

“In reality, at this stage, there is nothing agreed yet between Besiktas and Mo Salah.

“According to my information, there is still a big difference regarding the salary and the contract requested by Mo Salah compared to what Besiktas are offering.

“So I can’t close doors to this possibility maybe for the next days or weeks or whatever, because Salah is a free agent. He can change his mind any moment.

“But at present, Salah is also considering different possibilities, also from the MLS, also from Saudi.

“So Salah has plenty of proposals. He can assess the market and decide the best opportunity possible. But at the moment, Besiktas are yet to reach a full agreement with Mo Salah. So for sure, he’s their top target.”

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