Arsenal are reportedly set to prepare their first bid for Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, as a tug of war over the Brazilian international gathers pace in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Over the weekend, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Arsenal have held talks with the camp of Vinicius Jr.

We understand that Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in the 26-year-old, who is into the last 12 months of his contract.

Reports suggest Arsenal would need to obliterate the British transfer record of £125m, currently held by Alexander Isak’s move from Newcastle United to Liverpool last summer.

Moreover, the Brazilian is said to earn £450,000 a week, but if he did head to the Emirates, Arsenal are prepared to make him their top earner, which is currently held by Bukayo Saka at £400,000 a week.

But moving away from the team he joined as an 18-year-old may be a gut-wrenching decision. Arsenal seem prepared to test his commitment to the Los Blancos cause, though.

He has scored 128 goals in 375 matches, winning 14 trophies along the way for the Spanish giants. But is he ready for a new challenge?

Arsenal go to war with Real Madrid over Vinicius Jr

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Arsenal are preparing a first ‘official offer’ and Vinicius Jr’s entourage have been informed of this.

Conversely, Madrid have sent a ‘counter-offer’ to the forward, who would compete with compatriot Gabriel Martinelli on the left side of attack if he headed to the Gunners this summer.

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Plettenberg adds that Madrid are hoping to reach an agreement after months of negotiations and they are aware of the interest from Mikel Arteta’s men.

Another factor that could play into Vinicius Jr’s future is his relationship with new manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese signed a three-year deal to return to Los Blancos, months on from facing them in the Champions League when he was in charge at Benfica.

After the first leg of their knockout phase play-off, the 63-year-old was criticised for comments he made about Vinicius Jr’s behaviour.

The Brazil star alleged that Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni had racially abused him, with the winger later given a six-game ban by UEFA for homophobic conduct instead. After the match, though, Mourinho did not cover himself in glory.

He said, “You score a goal from another world, why celebrate like that?. The same thing always happens in so many stadiums. In how many states has this happened? In how many stadiums?

“How many? How many? He’s an out of this world player, I love him. Vinicius tells me one thing and Prestianni tells me another. I want to be balanced.”

It remains to be seen how that relationship will go when Vinicius Jr links up with the Madrid squad following his summer break.

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