Julian Alvarez informs Mikel Arteta whether he’s joining Arsenal with decision made – David Ornstein

Julian Alvarez has personally informed Mikel Arteta on his decision around whether or not to join Arsenal after his Barcelona dreams went up in flames.

Alvarez is the top striker target at both Barcelona and Arsenal right now. Barca bid €100m for the Argentine earlier in the summer, though for obvious reasons Atletico Madrid are point blank refusing to sell to a fierce domestic rival.

Atleti have released a series of statements throughout the summer categorically stating they won’t do business with Barcelona under any circumstances.

Every major figure within the club is aligned in that stance, and the Barca move is 100 percent off.

That’s left Alvarez in limbo, with the frontman burning bridges at Atletico Madrid and opting out of training over the past few days.

One solution is a blockbuster switch to Arsenal, who TEAMtalk understands are prepared to spend a British record £128m on this deal.

What’s more, Atleti are willing to sell Alvarez to the Gunners, and the player’s camp are proposing a Barcelona-related clause within any agreement that would facilitate his move to the Camp Nou in the future.

However, Arsenal and Atleti striking an agreement serves no purpose if Alvarez refuses to move.

And according to the latest from trusted reporter, David Ornstein, Alvarez has personally informed Arsenal boss Arteta that he does NOT want to join the Gunners.

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Julian Alvarez rejects Arsenal

As such, this long-running transfer saga appears to be over, with Alvarez not joining Barcelona, not joining Arsenal, and instead remaining with Atleti until the January window at least.

Speaking on TNT Sports on Saturday morning, Ornstein said: “At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona.

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead?

“These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.

“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”

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