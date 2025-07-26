After being put on the exit list by Arsenal, Gabriel Jesus has been approached by a Brazilian club who he’s willing to join in a bid to get into Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, according to a report.

Arsenal are gearing up for the signing of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting CP to be their new striker. Jesus missed the end of last season through injury, but he won’t have the starting centre-forward role to himself anymore next season, with Gyokeres expected to be an upgrade.

That has led to reports that Arsenal are exploring an exit for Jesus, who is one of their highest-paid players and someone it might not be sustainable to keep as a backup option.

Now, a report from his native Brazil has claimed Jesus could be heading back to his homeland after Flamengo were identified as his potential next club.

According to RTI Esporte, Flamengo have opened talks with Jesus and his representatives and have ‘already received the striker’s approval to negotiate’ for a move.

However, it looks like it would be a loan move rather than a permanent one, with the report claiming the loan would last until June 2026 and contain an option to buy afterwards.

After Jesus responded positively to the approach, his representatives have “officially informed the CBF [Brazilian FA] of the player’s intentions,” the report states.

Jesus is hoping the chance to play regularly could put him back in view for a call-up by Carlo Ancelotti for the Brazil squad by the time the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico comes around.

Flamengo will have three competitions to use Jesus in: the Brazilian Serie A, the Copa do Brasil and the Copa Libertadores.

According to the report, they are negotiating with Jesus’ agent in an effort to seal an agreement whereby they would cover half of the former Manchester City forward’s salary and Arsenal would keep on top of the other half.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal would agree to that, while there’s no indication yet of what the option to buy would be worth.

Jesus, 28, is under contract at the Emirates Stadium for another two years.

Gyokeres signs Arsenal contract

Meanwhile, Arsenal are just waiting to confirm the capture of Gyokeres from Sporting.

It’s been a drawn-out saga, including Gyokeres failing to turn up to training and Sporting’s president Frederico Varandas hitting out at his advisors, but the two clubs finally came to a total agreement this week.

And on Saturday, the Swedish striker has completed his medical and put pen to paper on his Arsenal contract, which will be valid until 2030.

Arsenal are paying an initial fee of €63.5m (£55.5m) to Sporting for the former Coventry City star. Add-ons could take the full package above £64m.

Gyokeres will wear the no.14 shirt at Arsenal, which has been vacant since Eddie Nketiah’s departure but was most famously worn by Thierry Henry.

How many goals will Gyokeres get?