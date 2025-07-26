Arsenal have agreed personal terms with one of the best players in the Premier League, according to a report, as Andrea Berta is determined to bring him to the Emirates Stadium after striking a deal for Viktor Gyokeres.

After missing out on the Premier League title to Liverpool last season, Arsenal have been very active in the summer transfer window. Manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Berta have already secured the services of Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Masquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga, while Gyokeres is in London to undergo a medical and then officially become an Arsenal player.

That will not be the end of Arsenal’s transfer activity, though, with the north London club also keen on bringing in yet another attacking player.

Real Madrid and Brazil international forward Rodrygo is among the attackers on Arsenal’s radar, but it is Eberechi Eze that the Premier League giants are pressing ahead for.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on July 24 that Arsenal are ready to pay £55million (€63m / $74m) for Eze, who is open to making the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Arsenal are ready to offer the attacking midfielder a four-year contract, with the 27-year-old willing to move on from Palace to take the next step in his career.

However, Palace are holding firm on their £68million (€78m / $92m) price tag and will not accept anything less for Eze, who was hailed as “dangerous”, “absolutely top” and “an unbelievable finisher” by Eagles manager Oliver Glasner in The Independent in September 2024.

Football Transfers and The Independent have now brought an update on Eze’s situation, with both publications claiming that there is confidence at Arsenal that a deal will be done.

According to The Independent, after wrapping up the deal for Gyokeres, Arsenal are ‘aiming to swiftly move’ to strike an agreement with Palace for Eze.

Arsenal are said to be Eze’s ‘top choice’, with the news outlet reporting that ‘those close to the player are confident a deal will be done in the next few weeks’.

Football Transfers has reported that Eze has ‘already agreed personal terms with Arsenal’ and has ‘informed’ Palace that he wants to move to the north London club.

Berta is personally involved in the deal, with the Arsenal sporting director ‘prepared to go all in’ for the 27-year-old playmaker, who scored eight goals and gave eight assists in 31 Premier League starts for Palace last season.

How Eberechi Eze will enhance Arsenal

Former Arsenal star Paul Merson is a huge fan of Eze, and the Sky Sports pundit has outlined how the England international would make Arteta’s team better and more potent in attack.

Merson told Sky Sports on July 18: “Arsenal struggle when teams come to the Emirates and put everyone behind the ball.

“Teams want to limit the space Arsenal have to play in and they have struggled to break teams down with those tactics.

“For me, that’s where Eze comes in. He’s got the X-factor and the ability to break a low block down.

“Away from home, maybe he’s not the answer. Against the likes of Liverpool and Man City, they may come under the cosh for a bit, and they may have to play slightly differently.

“But that’s why you have a big squad. At home, against the lesser teams, where they have 70 to 80 per cent of the ball, let Eze go and do what he wants because he will make something happen.

“It would be a fantastic signing for Arsenal.”

