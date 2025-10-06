Arsenal are working on new and improved contracts for two stars, and while there’s no doubt Bukayo Saka is among the league’s finest players, the other star in line for a pay day has gone under the radar.

Arsenal and sporting director, Andrea Berta, have worked wonders on retaining the brightest stars already at the Emirates. Much has been made of Arsenal’s lavish summer spending, but of equal importance is preventing their biggest names from leaving.

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have both penned new deals. The pair combine to form arguably the world’s best centre-back partnership at present.

Wonderkids Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri have penned fresh terms too. Next up is Bukayo Saka who according to TBR Football, could become the first Arsenal player to earn £300,000-a-week.

However, Saka isn’t the only regular starter in line for a new and improved deal. The Athletic revealed late last week that talks with Jurrien Timber had opened and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided a fresh update of his own.

“Arsenal are working on a new deal for Jurrien Timber,” began Romano when speaking on his YouTube channel.

“The Dutch defender who can play as a right-back, centre-back, can play in several systems and is seen as a perfect solution by Mikel Arteta.

“The club is very happy and want to give him a better salary. So after Saliba Arsenal are working on a new contract for Bukayo Saka, but also for Jurrien Timber.

“There is a conversation ongoing, they want to improve his salary and reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

Romano concluded by stating there is a “very good chance” we’ll see Timber extend his contract in the near future.

Jurrien Timber won’t remain underappreciated for long

Timber is understood to pocket a base salary of around £90,000-a-week at present. The former Ajax man agreed that deal when arriving in the summer of 2023 before spending the bulk of his debut season sidelined with an ACL injury.

However, the versatile Dutchman made a full recovery and in the one-plus year since, he’s taken his game to greater heights.

Timber is Arteta’s regular starter at right-back and according to the Arsenal boss, he’s well deserving of the pay rise he’ll soon receive.

Asked at a press conference on Friday whether Timber’s performances are the kind that warrant a reward, Arteta said: “Yes, one hundred per cent. And especially the players that they want to be with us. And we want to attach our futures with them.

“Jurrien is a really good example of someone that, especially under very difficult circumstances, with a very early injury in his career, with a really difficult injury, the way he’s come back and what he’s doing for the team, it’s phenomenal.

“I think he’s a really good example of another one that hopefully is going to have a long career with us.”

If asked who Arsenal’s most important players are right now, you might be waiting a while before Timber would be mentioned.

Saliba and Gabriel would undoubtedly be named before their fellow defender, as would Declan Rice and Saka for definite.

Timber’s exemplary displays over the past season-and-a-bit may have gone under the radar outside of the Arsenal sphere, but those within are well aware of the calibre of player they possess.

Arteta was asked in his press conference whether Timber is the Premier League’s most underrated player.

“I don’t know because I rate him a lot,” he replied. “So I don’t know how people rate him, but hopefully a lot because when you’re talking about a total player, he has almost every quality that you want from a defender.”

