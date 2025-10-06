David Ornstein has shared the inside track on Liverpool’s current thoughts on signing Marc Guehi in the January transfer window, having also named the four clubs they must battle to land the Crystal Palace star and with reports now naming FIVE alternative options the Reds are now considering instead.

Big money was spent by the Premier League champions this summer as they looked to build on their first season’s success under Arne Slot. And while some 19 players either signed for, or left, Anfield on permanent deals, Liverpool are yet to find their best formula and go into the latest international break off the back of three straight losses – the worst of the Dutchman’s reign so far.

Despite the lavish sums spent this summer, one player who did elude the Reds was Crystal Palace’s classy defensive star, Guehi.

And while a fee worth £35m, which also guaranteed the Eagles a 10% cut of any future deal, was struck, Oliver Glasner’s side pulled the plug on the transfer after failing to land on a suitable replacement of their own.

Guehi, though, remains on Liverpool’s radar and a recent injury to another summer recruit, Italian defender Giovani Leoni, has raised the possibility of the Reds going back in for the 26-year-old Eagles captain in January.

Speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, however, Ornstein has cast doubts on whether the Reds could make a firm move in January, instead suggesting they are more likely to wait until the summer.

“They tried for Marc Guehi. It collapsed on deadline day and I think Liverpool would go back in for him in the summer of 2026. I’m not expecting him to leave Crystal Palace in January. Actually, I’m not expecting Liverpool to go for a centre back in January as things stand,” he stated.

“Of course, these things could change, but I don’t think it’s a plan.”

While Ornstein suggests a summer move looks more likely, multiple reports over the weekend suggested Liverpool have now added five more names to their wishlist with regards a new central defender, including another standout Newcastle star and a Premier League defender also branded a ‘Rolls Royce’….

Liverpool linked with five alternatives to Marc Guehi – multiple reports

Liverpool’s failure to land the 26-times capped England star has opened up the possibility of other sides gazumping the Reds for a deal.

And while the Daily Express claims Chelsea will not be one of those, Ornstein says four big European giants are exploring a possible move to rival Liverpool.

“They [Liverpool] won’t have a clear run at Guehi, because there’s going to be competition perhaps from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City.”

Given the strong competition, it’s little wonder the Reds are being credited with interest in several alternatives should they miss out.

And journalist Ben Jacobs revealed over the weekend that Guehi is not the only centre-half on Liverpool’s wishlist, with four new names apparently being touted.

And he stated that stylish Newcastle defender Sven Botman is also now very much coming onto the Reds’ radar – though he is joined on that wishlist by Willian Pacho (PSG) and the Sporting CP pair of Zeno Debast and Ousmane Diomande.

Deals for Botman and Pacho, though, are seen as hugely ambitious, with the Magpies adamant they won’t sell another top star to their Premier League rivals, while Ecuador international Pacho is contracted to European champions, PSG, until 2029.

Belgium star Debast or Ivorian powerhouse Diomande could be seen as more obtainable targets were the Reds to move for them.

As far as a fifth option is concerned, Slot’s side are also being linked with a move to bring another Crystal Palace star, recently branded a ‘Rolls Royce’, to Anfield.

However, there is no doubting the clear target remains Guehi, with the 26-year-old’s contract at Selhurst Park expiring next summer and the Eagles not wanting to lose a prized asset for nothing next summer.

As a result, and in spite of Ornstein’s claims, sources have revealed that chess pieces are already in motion to bring Guehi to Anfield in the January window, with our reporter Fraser Fletcher explaining exactly why the move can absolutely still come off.

The Reds’ need for a new defender arises amid long-term uncertainty over the future of Ibrahima Konate, who is one player who has been far from his best so far this season.

The Frenchman’s deal expires at Anfield in June, and Ornstein has also shared an update on Konate’s future, revealing the inside line on what he expects to happen next and with a Real Madrid transfer ‘suspicion’ emerging.

Those three aforementioned losses will certainly give Slot plenty to ponder during the international break and he will be doubly desperate to ensure they return to winning ways when they host Manchester United on Sunday, October 19.

In the meantime, Virgil van Dijk has snapped back at a journalist who has suggested the club’s failure to adequately replace Trent Alexander-Arnold and their ongoing issues at right-back are the main reason behind their struggles, while Daniel Sturridge has named the hard-working star Slot may now regret selling this summer.

And finally, it has been claimed that Liverpool are open to the departure of Mo Salah before his contract expires in 2027, while a transfer journalist has named the three quality stars who comprise Slot’s shortlist of options to replace the talismanic Egyptian frontman.

