Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Myles Lewis-Skelly to Old Trafford, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Arsenal’s stance on selling the youngster this summer.

One of the areas that Man Utd want to strengthen in the summer transfer window is at left-back.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want to sign Lewis Hall from Newcastle United.

Sources have told us that Hall himself is open to the prospect of leaving Newcastle for Man Utd this summer.

Man Utd have interest in Myles Lewis-Skelly as well, with our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reporting on May 6 that the Red Devils view him as a long-term successor to Luke Shaw.

Fraser reported at the time: ‘Intermediaries have spoken about the player to Old Trafford officials, and United appreciate his technical ability and versatility as they seek to rebuild their defence.’

The Manchester Evening News has backed our report about Man Utd’s interest in the 19-year-old England international.

While Man Utd want Lewis-Skelly as a left-back, the teenager’s impressive performances in midfield for Arsenal last season has blocked a potential move to Old Trafford.

The report has noted: ‘Myles Lews-Skelly was also of interest, but his situation has changed after his emergence in midfield for Arsenal at the end of the season.’

Arsenal will aim to win the Premier League for the second season in a row in 2026/27, while Man Utd under manager Michael Carrick will expect to at least push for the title.

It would have been astonishing for Man Utd to be able to sign Lewis-Skelly from Arsenal, but it seems that such a deal will not happen.

DON’T MISS: Bayern Munich confidence over Marcus Rashford transfer with first bid ‘imminent’ as Man Utd price is revealed

Arsenal want Myles Lewis-Skelly to stay – sources

Sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta does not want Lewis-Skelly to leave.

We understand Arteta rates Lewis-Skelly highly and wants to keep him in the first-team squad for next season.

Sources have also told us that Arsenal, who won the Premier League title and reached the final of the Champions League last season, will demand over £60million for the teenager.

Lewis-Skelly is under contract at Arsenal until the summer of 2030, having signed a new deal in June 2025.

The defender said after signing a new contract with Arsenal: “I’m so proud and happy. I know those words are simple, but I think they sum up how I feel signing for this club. I’m a fan and it’s like a dream come true.

“I’ve embodied the values of Hale End and come through. I’ve still got a lot of years ahead of me, so if I can keep staying humble and being a good person, that’s the most important thing to me.

“I know I’ve taken a lot of experience from the games about the positive moments, the mistakes that I’ve made. I’m definitely more ready now for the next season. I just want to keep learning and keep improving.

“I want a legacy. I want to win everything there is to win in the game. I want to win trophies on the biggest stages whilst being a person that’s always learning and stays grounded, which is so important.”

Lewis-Skelly made 36 appearances for Arsenal last season, providing four assists in the process.

READ NEXT: Breathtaking Arsenal pay-rise for Mikel Arteta with Gunners ready to make him English football’s highest-paid boss