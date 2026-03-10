Arsenal transfer now regretted by all parties with brutal summer sale on

A recent transfer made by Arsenal has quickly devolved into a ‘nightmare’ for all involved, and a sale at the earliest opportunity next summer is now possible, according to multiple reports.

Among the many reasons Arsenal now find themselves the leading club in English football is their masterful navigation of the transfer market in recent years. Very few mistakes have been made, with the vast bulk of their signings proving instant hits at the Emirates.

What’s more, those they’ve let go have done little to suggest they should have been kept around.

Arsenal were also praised for securing what, on paper at least, appeared to be the perfect loan switch for Ethan Nwaneri in January.

Amid a lack of opportunities at the Emirates, Arsenal loaned the ultra-talented attacker to Marseille. The French side were deemed the ideal place for the 18-year-old to develop, thanks in large part to the presence of Roberto De Zerbi.

But after making a bright start in his new surroundings, it’s been one disaster after another for Nwaneri during his ill-fated loan.

De Zerbi and Marseille quickly parted ways by mutual agreement on the back of a punishing 5-0 defeat to PSG. Marseille had also exited the Champions League after missing out on qualification to the play-off round on goal difference.

Nwaneri was lucky to avoid picking up a red card for a nasty challenge on Glen Kamara in a clash with Rennes, and more recently, he blazed the decisive penalty over the crossbar as Marseille crashed out of the Coupe de France in a shoot-out.

What’s more, Nwaneri’s lack of action in north London could have changed if he’d stuck around, with Mikel Merino and Martin Odegaard both sustaining injuries shortly after he left.

The terms of his loan at Marseille do not contain a mechanism for an early recall, meaning he’s stuck in France for the remainder of the season.

Now, French outlet L’Equipe state Marseille have already reached a decision on whether to try and sign Nwaneri outright in the summer.

Per the report, they have no intention of attempting to bring him back, and won’t even try.

There is no option to buy in the deal, but according to Football London, Marseille’s initial belief was that if Nwaneri performed well, Arsenal might warm up to doing business for Nwaneri once again.

But as stated, and with FootMarcato terming Nwaneri’s loan spell a ‘nightmare’, Marseille will draw a line under the loan when it expires and move in a different direction.

As such, Nwaneri will return to Arsenal at season’s end, though according to The Telegraph, he might not stick around for long.

Brutal Nwaneri sale possible

They recently listed Nwaneri as one of five high profile stars Arsenal are giving consideration to selling in the summer.

Arsenal want to spend heavily once again and while they’re not under FFP pressure, the lucrative sale of a homegrown star will greatly enhance their spending power and ensure they can sign multiple high calibre targets.

Piero Hincapie is joining outright for €46m, while an explosive new left winger is wanted. Additions will also be sought in central midfield and in the striker position.

As such, Nwaneri could be sacrificed to aid another bumper summer spend, and what initially looked a win-win loan spell in France could wind up being the beginning of the end for Nwaneri’s Arsenal career.

