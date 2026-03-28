Romano reveals HUGE update on Man Utd top target as hijack looms amid ‘gentleman’s agreement’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed a significant update on Manchester United’s search for a new midfielder, while TEAMtalk understands they risk missing out.

The Red Devils appear to be hard at work behind the scenes as they work on signing at least one new midfielder to fill the void left by Casemiro.

Michael Carrick‘s side have been linked with several potential targets, but Newcastle standout Sandro Tonali appears to be their leading target at the moment.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Tonali has moved to the top of Man Utd’s list of midfield options, while the Newcastle star has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ with his current club over a transfer.

Now, respected reporter Romano has joined those in suggesting Tonali is Man Utd’s preferred target, claiming they are “working hard” to secure his services.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano revealed: “It will be an intense summer for Newcastle, as there has already been interest [in Tonali] from Arsenal since January.

“But Arsenal at this moment, are a separate topic, because both Manchester United and City will both target important midfielders. United could even sign two.

“Sandro Tonali is a player really appreciated internally, especially by United. The number one target for Man City at this moment is Elliot Anderson. Manchester United are working hard on Tonali.”

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Man Utd face Tonali hijack

An issue for the Red Devils is that they are not alone in targeting Tonali, who also has interest from other Premier League and European clubs.

We revealed last month that Man City are the firm favourites to beat Man Utd and others in the race to sign Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson this summer, and a £90m deal is looking increasingly likely.

But Anderson won’t be the only midfielder to join Man City this summer, becuase we understand they are plotting a major rebuild in this department and also want to sign Tonali.

And in a recent interview, Tonali’s agent, Giuseppe Riso, claimed a good World Cup could secure a major transfer for his client.

Riso said: “That was the goal, to try to make him a star player.

“He’s the Italian footballer with one of the highest values. If he shines at the World Cup, will City or Arsenal be hot on his heels? It’s very likely.”

Latest Man Utd news: Carrick given major boost as INEOS cut shortlist

We also understand that interim boss Carrick’s hopes of being named Man Utd’s next permanent manager have been boosted, with INEOS opting against holding talks with two potential replacements.

Man Utd have also reportedly cut their shortlist of midfield targets to only three options, with five players ruled out.

As for Casemiro, two MLS sides are reportedly battling to secure his services.