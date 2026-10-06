Arsenal: Two Euro giants exploring January loan deal as spell turns sour

A painful reduction in opportunities is swelling interest in an Arsenal star who is the subject of high profile loan possibilities ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Arsenal’s options in defence and midfield are the envy of all of their Premier League rivals. Players like Piero Hincapie and Ezri Konsa – who aren’t regular starters when everyone is fit – would make the starting elevens of almost every other top flight team.

It’s a similar situation in midfield, with Declan Rice, Bruno Guimaraes, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Martin Zubimendi amongst those available to Mikel Arteta, and that’s before we even get to Mikel Merino.

The Gunners are lighter in attack having sold or loaned out Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri over the summer, with just Christos Tzolis arriving.

Nevertheless, there’s no shortage of household names who still barely get a kick, with Viktor Gyokeres and Noni Madueke both struggling to earn starts this season.

In Madueke’s case, he’s only been used off the bench in the Premier League so far this term, and per the latest from The Telegraph, his lack of opportunities is sparking loan interest.

They headline in their piece declared: ‘Madueke targeted by Champions League clubs after playing time concerns.’

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Spanish, Italian giants want Noni Madueke in January

At 24 years of age, the left-footed right winger is entering the prime years of his career. But with Bukayo Saka Arsenal’s talisman in attack, Madueke may spend the best years of his career kicking his heels on the bench.

Of course, there’ll be no shortage of cameos late in games, and with Arsenal now a team gunning for trophies on every front, occasional rotation will be essential. But in the majority of game and especially the biggest ones, it’ll unquestionably be Saka over Madueke.

Accordingly, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are both sniffing an opportunity, with the report claiming they sense a loan deal in January could be struck.

The piece did not serve up a verdict on whether Arsenal would entertain loan possibilities, or whether Madueke will actively push to leave.

That is perhaps because Madueke’s situation could change between now and the winter window opening its doors, though as mentioned, if Saka is fit, he’ll almost always be selected over Madueke.

One obvious reason to keep Madueke around is his frightening ability in one-v-one situations, which when coming off the bench late in games, can be even more effective against tiring defenders.

Per the report, England’s coaching staff including Thomas Tuchel regard Madueke as one of the best one-v-one attackers the country possess.

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