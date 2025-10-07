Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo has opened up on his future amid interest from Arsenal, with the Brazil international revealing how he turned down Barcelona and has disclosed his ultimate dream for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo was the subject of intense speculation in the summer transfer window, with Arsenal among the clubs interested in the Real Madrid forward. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta were looking to enhance their options at left wing and considered Rodrygo as an ideal target.

Arsenal eventually signed Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, with the England international playmaker also able to operate on the left.

Even though Gabriel Martinelli has impressed with three goals and one assist this season, TBR has reported that Arsenal remain keen on a January deal for Rodrygo.

Manchester City, too, looked at signing Rodrygo in the summer of 2025, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano (although it must be noted that Savinho has since signed a new deal amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur), but both the Gunners and the Cityzens will be disappointed if they move for him again.

That is because Rodrygo has explicitly made it clear that he does not want to leave Real Madrid anytime soon.

The 24-year-old has admitted that there were offers for him, but the Brazil international is determined to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu for as long as possible.

Rodrygo told AS: “Every summer, the same thing happens to me. Whether I’m going to leave or whether I have offers from this club or that.

“Every week, I was in a team if I paid attention to what was published. Of course, there are always offers; I’m not going to lie about that.

“But I always made it clear to the club that I want to continue succeeding here, even more than I already have.

“It’s a lot to have won two Champions Leagues at my age, but now I want more European Cups in this shirt.

“I’ve always said: ‘As long as Real Madrid wants me, I’ll be here.’ If one day Real Madrid says to me: “Rodry, find a team,” I’ll say “OK.” But that hasn’t happened.

“The club has always told me they count on me. And when I had a problem, they were there for me. People speculated because I kept quiet.

“But I knew what I was going to do this season with Real Madrid and that I’m going to be focused on giving my best.

“It hasn’t bothered me. I was calm, and here I am… as always. This is my seventh season.”

Rodrygo reveals ultimate Real Madrid vs Barcelona ‘dream’

Rodrygo has been a huge success at Madrid since joining from Santos in 2019.

The Brazilian winger has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Los Blancos, while also scoring 68 goals and giving 53 assists in 278 appearances.

Rodrygo, though, has revealed that Barcelona wanted to sign him from Santos, but he chose Madrid instead.

The superstar has also disclosed his dream to score the winning goal for Madrid against Barcelona in the Champions League this season.

Rodrygo said: “Before signing for Real Madrid, everything was already done and I’d signed for Barca. It’s true.

“But my father told me Real Madrid had called us and I had to choose. For me, it was very easy. I knew what I wanted and what my dream was. I didn’t even hesitate. And here I am.”

The winger added: “I was at Santos and started playing well. Barça came for me, and I’ve always said it’s a great club and I have a lot of respect for it.

“But Real Madrid was my dream, and my decision was easy to make. I couldn’t wait any longer for Real Madrid, and when the time came, we did it the right way.”

Rodrygo further noted: “Whenever someone signs for Madrid, they think about winning the Champions League and scoring a decisive goal against Barça. I hope so.”

