Arsenal kicked off their Champions League campaign in impressive fashion by beating Athletic Club 2-0, and two stars captured the headlines despite uncertainty surrounding their futures.

The Gunners played well for much of the game but struggled to find a breakthrough until substitutes Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard scored in the 72nd and 87th minutes, respectively.

Martinelli found the back of the net just 36 seconds after being subbed on for summer signing Eberechi Eze.

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger has been linked with potential moves away from the Emirates due to strengthening their winger options over the summer.

Martinelli proved the doubters wrong with his instant impact against Athletic, notching his first goal of the season after a quick breakaway by Arsenal. It will be interesting to see whether he is rewarded with a start against Manchester City on Sunday.

However, the Arsenal player that has been most heavily linked with an exit recently is Trossard, who, as mentioned, put the seal on victory on Tuesday with his goal.

A report from Spain suggested last week that Arteta wants Trossard OUT of Arsenal in January as the club looks to generate funds from sales following a big summer of spending. But can the Gunners afford to lose the 30-year-old?

Exit-linked star proves his worth to Arsenal

Trossard signed for Arsenal from Brighton and Hove Albion in a transfer worth £27million in January 2023.

The Belgian international has played an important role for the Gunners since. In fact, he featured in all 38 of their Premier League fixtures last term – starting 28 times – notching eight goals and eight assists.

Arsenal’s summer business seems to be having an impact on Trossard, though. He is yet to start a game for Arsenal this term, with Arteta instead opting to start Madueke, Eze, and Martinelli on the left wing ahead of him.

However, despite suggestions that Arteta has decided to transfer-list Trossard, our information suggests that this is not the case, even if his future does hang in the balance.

Sources have told TEAMtalk insider Fraser Fletcher that Arsenal’s preference would be, in fact, to keep Trossard as they view him as an important squad player.

The uncertainty comes more from the player’s side, as we understand that Trossard wants to play consistent minutes – something that is not currently happening at Arsenal.

Trossard’s contract at the Emirates expires in 2027. Arsenal could look to sell him in January or next summer, but they are under no pressure to do so in terms of his contract situation.

It will be interesting to see whether Trossard is able to force his way back into Arteta’s starting XI. If not, he could start to agitate for a move away from the North London club.

