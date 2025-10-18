Mikel Arteta shuts down ridiculous Arsenal exit claim by pointing at £27m star’s ‘intuition’

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta’s comments on Leandro Trossard after the win against Fulham are a clear indication that the winger will not leave in the January transfer window.

Trossard has been at Arsenal since January 2023, when he made the switch from Brighton and Hove Albion for £27million (€31m, $36m), including add-ons. The Belgium international winger has established himself as a valuable player for the Gunners and is under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2027.

On August 19, BBC Sport reported that Arsenal gave Trossard ‘a pay rise’ because of his impressive performances, although the length of the contract remains the same.

On October 10, TBR reported that Arsenal could still sell Trossard in the January transfer window and fund a move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo.

Rodrygo has since said that he wants to stay at Real Madrid, and Arteta’s comments on Trossard on Saturday evening suggest that the 30-year-old is not going to leave the Emirates Stadium in the middle of the season.

Arsenal beat Fulham 1-0 at Craven Cottage in the London derby on Saturday evening.

Trossard started for the Gunners on the left of a three-man attack in a 4-3-3 formation and scored the only goal of the Premier League game in the 58th minute.

Brazilian centre-back Gabriel flicked on a Bukayo Saka corner. and Trossard was well-placed to fire home from close range at the back post.

Trossard also found the back of the net for Belgium against Wales in a 2026 World Cup qualifier on Monday evening.

Arteta told BBC MOTD about Trossard after the game on Saturday: “He’s got that intuition to score the goals and that’s what we want.

“The players are the options. Some players came in today. Nothing different to other top teams.”

Arteta’s comments about Trossard’s “intuition” are justified by the Belgian’s goal contributions for Arsenal.

Trossard has scored three goals and given two assists in nine appearances for Arsenal so far this season.

The Belgian found the back of the net 10 times and registered 10 assists in 56 matches in all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 2024/25 campaign.

Why would Arsenal want to lose Trossard in the middle of the season, especially when they are determined to win the Premier League title?

