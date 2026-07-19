Aston Villa in talks to sign TWO Chelsea stars; one is open to joining Unai Emery’s side

Aston Villa have held talks with Chelsea over the possibility of signing both Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho this summer, TEAMtalk understands.

The discussions took place as part of the negotiations that are set to see Morgan Rogers move to Stamford Bridge in a British-record transfer, with Villa already planning how to reinvest as they prepare for another Champions League campaign under Unai Emery.

Sources have confirmed to us that Villa used those talks to sound Chelsea out over the availability of both attacking players as they reshape their forward line.

Villa’s summer plans have already been impacted by injuries and departures.

Amadou Onana has suffered a season-ending injury, while Youri Tielemans has completed his move to Manchester United.

The Midlands club have moved quickly to strengthen in midfield by agreeing a deal for Swiss youngster Johan Manzambi, while talks continue over Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes and Bayern Munich’s Joao Palhinha.

However, with Rogers now set to leave for Chelsea, Emery also wants to reinforce his attacking options.

Chelsea target Nicolas Jackson and Alejandro Garnacho

TEAMtalk understands Jackson is viewed as a major target.

The Senegal international forward worked under Emery during their time together at Villarreal, and the Villa boss remains a huge admirer of the striker.

Sources have told us that negotiations over Jackson are expected to accelerate once the Rogers transfer is officially completed, with Villa confident a deal can be explored.

Villa also discussed Garnacho during the same round of talks.

The Argentina international winger has long been admired at Villa Park and has re-emerged as an option after Chelsea informed the player’s representatives that he is not part of Xabi Alonso’s long-term plans.

We revealed earlier this week that Roma have submitted a loan offer with an obligation to buy for Garnacho, but the Serie A club are currently prioritising a move for West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville.

That has left the door open for Villa. Sources indicate that Garnacho would be open to a move to Villa Park should the opportunity develop, with the prospect of regular football under Emery appealing to the former Manchester United winger.

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Aston Villa want Pervis Estupinan as Lucas Digne replacement

Villa’s recruitment drive extends beyond the forward line.

We understand the club are already preparing for Lucas Digne’s expected departure, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to activate the Frenchman’s release clause.

As a result, Villa have turned their attention to AC Milan left-back Pervis Estupinan.

The Ecuador international only joined Milan from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer, but the Italian club are prepared to do business and Villa believe he would represent an excellent fit for Emery’s squad.

Discussions over Estupinan are expected to intensify once Digne’s move is finalised.

Villa are also active in the goalkeeper market.

Sources have told us that the club have carried out extensive work on both Lens shot-stopper Robin Risser and Toulouse goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, as uncertainty continues to surround Emiliano Martinez’s future.

Juventus are among the clubs showing interest in the Argentina international, and Villa are preparing for the possibility of losing their long-serving No.1 before the transfer window closes.

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