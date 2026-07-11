Exact amount Man Utd will receive revealed as Chelsea approve Garnacho sale

The exact number of millions Manchester United will receive through their sell-on clause in Alejandro Garnacho’s contract has been revealed, with Fabrizio Romano detailing Chelsea’s two asking prices.

Man Utd sold Garnacho to Chelsea for £40m last summer. That deal dragged on and on and was only completed in the very final stages of the transfer window thanks in large part to the winger’s insistence he would only join the Blues.

However, Garnacho’s debut season at Stamford Bridge was nothing to write home about. And after just one year with the Blues, he’s been put up for sale.

That may well bring a wry smile to the faces of Man Utd’s hierarchy. However, there’s a financial motivation for Man Utd being glad Garnacho’s spell at Chelsea hasn’t worked out.

Numerous sources have confirmed Man Utd successfully inserted a 10 percent sell-on clause in their agreement with Chelsea.

As such, the hope at United is Chelsea set a high asking price, and a buying club are prepared to match it.

According to the latest from transfer guru Romano, Chelsea have set two asking prices for Garnacho – one for Premier League clubs and another for overseas sides.

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How much Man Utd will receive from Chelsea selling Garnacho

If selling to another English team, Chelsea will request £45m. In that scenario Man Utd would bank £4.5m.

If selling abroad, Chelsea will request the slightly lower sum of €50m / £42.6m, meaning United would collect £4.26m at current exchange rate.

Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Understand Chelsea value Garnacho at €50m for clubs abroad and £45m for PL clubs.

‘#CFC ready to let him leave on permanent deal this summer. Garnacho is NOT training under Xabi Alonso as Chelsea work closely with his camp to find solution on exit, same as Andrey Santos.’

On the subject of where Garnacho might go, TEAMtalk understands Serie A is a very viable destination.

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Napoli are lurking with intent, and previously tried to sign the Argentina international back in January of 2025 when he was on Man Utd’s books.

Roma, according to Romano, are a potential landing spot too.

Reporting on X once more, the trusted reporter stated: ‘Alejandro Garnacho, also open to leaving Chelsea as club prepares to sell him in case of permanent deal proposal.

‘AS Roma want Garnacho but on initial loan, Chelsea insist on permanent to open doors. Garnacho would be keen on Roma move.’

TEAMtalk has been told the Saudi Pro League cannot be discounted, and perhaps crucially, Garnacho isn’t averse to moving to the middle east despite being in the early stages of his career.

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