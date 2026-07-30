Manchester United have asked for informations surrounding a Portugal star who is ready to leave a European giant this summer, and is being linked with a few clubs.

United have spent much of the summer improving their midfield. Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans have signed and there’s still one more to come in the centre of the park.

But they’ve also spent some time looking into additions in the final third of the pitch.

The latest link, from insider Nicolo Schira, is AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

United are said to have ‘asked for info’ on the Portuguese forward, who’s no longer central to Milan’s plans and is ready to leave.

TEAMtalk previously revealed Leao was on Tottenham’s radar, but the north London club decided he was not going to fit in Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, and instead decided to focus on Manchester City’s Savinho.

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Leao price achievable for United

United have done well not to spend too much money this summer, signing Santos for £50million and Tielemans for £35million.

They’ll not want any of their signings to break the bank after last summer’s spend was a more significant one.

Leao is believed to be valued between €50-60million (£42.9-51.4m), and one of his current pursuers, Fenerbahce, are willing to go to a maximum of €40million (£34.3m).

Galatasaray and Benfica are also said to be keen on Leao.

Fenerbahce are said to have dispatched officials to Italy to discuss the potential signing, but their offer might limit them.

As such, should United be made aware of the same prices that are being reported, they could move themselves to the front of the queue.

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