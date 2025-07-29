Garnacho makes Chelsea transfer feelings crystal clear as Man Utd learn chances of major sale

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is ready to join Chelsea in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Enzo Maresca plans to offload an expensive player from his current squad to accommodate the Argentina international.

After finishing in the top five of the Premier League table and winning the Conference League last season and then clinching the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer, Chelsea are determined to win the title and make an impact in the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign. To that end, the Blues have already added Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, among others, to the squad.

The Blues are still on the hunt for more players, with TEAMtalk long reporting that Man Utd winger Garnacho is a top target for Chelsea.

Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim does not have Garnacho in his plans for next season, with the 21-year-old Argentina international winger himself ready to leave Old Trafford for good.

Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Garnacho has given a resounding ‘yes’ to Chelsea, signalling his eagerness to join the Blues and relocate to London.

The 21-year-old Man Utd winger is awaiting a formal bid from Chelsea, who are determined to bring him to Stamford Bridge before the close of the summer transfer window.

While there are other suitors for Garnacho, the youngster’s preference is Chelsea, with the Argentine star believing that he can thrive in Maresca’s dynamic system.

Chelsea’s interest in Garnacho comes as they look to rejuvenate their attacking options.

The young winger’s pace, flair, and goal-scoring ability—evidenced by his 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances for Man Utd last season—make him a prime target.

Garnacho sees a move to Chelsea as an opportunity to take his career to the next level, with Maresca’s possession-based style suiting his skill set.

Chelsea to offload Raheem Sterling for Alejandro Garnacho – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea plan to get rid of Raheem Sterling to accommodate Garnacho in Maresca’s squad.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are working to offload players, including Sterling, to facilitate the transfer.

To fund and create space for Garnacho, Chelsea are pushing to sell Sterling, who is attracting strong interest from Fulham.

The Cottagers are closing in on an agreement despite Sterling’s £300,000-per-week wages posing challenges.

Sterling’s potential departure would free up significant funds and squad space, allowing Chelsea to pursue their top targets before the transfer window closes.

Man Utd are open to selling Garnacho but prefer a sale, valuing the winger at £55million (€63.6m, $73.3m(.

However, sources suggest a deal could be struck for as low as £40m (€46.2m, $53.3m) given Chelsea’s financial muscle and Garnacho’s clear desire to move.

Man Utd’s willingness to negotiate could hinge on their own transfer plans as they look to bolster their squad under Amorim.

With the transfer window ticking down, Chelsea’s strategy hinges on swiftly resolving outgoings like Sterling to unlock funds for Garnacho.

If successful, Chelsea could land a Premier League-experienced talent, while Garnacho’s move to London could mark the start of an exciting new chapter in his promising career.

