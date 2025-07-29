£47.5m Chelsea star close to exit as Enzo Maresca makes ruthless decision – sources

Chelsea are intensifying their efforts to offload Raheem Sterling to Fulham with an agreement close, sources have told TEAMtalk, as manager Enzo Maresca plans to replace the former Liverpool and Manchester City star with a Manchester United player that Ruben Amorim wants to get rid of.

TEAMtalk reported on July 25 that Fulham are the frontrunners to sign Sterling from London and Premier League rivals Chelsea in the summer transfer window. We revealed that the Cottagers had made contact with the 30-year-old winger’s representatives to explore a potential deal.

Chelsea are keen on getting rid of Sterling for good and are willing to sell him for just £20million (€23m / $27m), a fee that Fulham view as a bargain.

We can now reveal that Fulham are nearing an agreement on personal terms with Sterling, who spent the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Arsenal, scoring one goal and providing five assists in 28 appearances for the north London club.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Sterling’s £300,000-per-week wages have been a significant hurdle in negotiations, but the Chelsea winger is keen on staying in London.

TEAMtalk understands that Sterling is open to the move to Fulham, which will see him stay in the Premier League, while Chelsea clear space for new targets.

Chelsea’s urgency to offload Sterling stems from their desire to reshape their attacking options under manager Enzo Maresca.

The former Liverpool star joined Chelsea from Man City in 2022 for £47.5 million and has struggled for consistency, scoring just 19 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues.

Sterling’s high wages and reduced role in the squad have made his departure a priority, with Chelsea aiming to streamline their wage bill and create room for fresh talent.

Fulham, managed by Marco Silva, see Sterling as a marquee addition to bolster their attacking ranks.

The Cottagers have maintained a strong interest, and recent progress in talks suggests a deal could advance soon.

Fulham manager Silva believes that Sterling’s experience and versatility can elevate the club’s ambitions of climbing the Premier League table after a solid 11th-placed finish last season.

Alejandro Garnacho to replace Raheem Sterling at Chelsea – sources

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Chelsea plan to replace Sterling with Man Utd and Argentina international winger Alejandro Garnacho.

Man Utd manager Amorim is clear in his stance that Garnacho does not feature in his plans going forward, with the 21-year-old winger also ready to leave Old Trafford for good.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are closely monitoring Garnacho as a potential replacement for Sterling.

Sterling’s exit would free up both funds and a place in the squad to pursue the 21-year-old winger, who has shown immense promise at Old Trafford.

Garnacho’s pace, flair, and goal-scoring ability align with Chelsea’s vision for a dynamic forward line.

As negotiations progress, all eyes are on whether Fulham can finalize a deal for Sterling, whose move across London could trigger a domino effect in Chelsea’s transfer strategy.

With Man Utd keen on Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, a swap deal involving Garnacho is possible, as TEAMtalk reported on July 23.

