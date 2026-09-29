Chelsea can appoint extraordinary manager to replace Xabi Alonso via special clause

A special clause allows an extraordinary manager to join one of three prestigious clubs at low cost, and one of the sides is Chelsea.

Chelsea appointed Xabi Alonso earlier in 2026, with the Spaniard viewed as the ideal candidate to take the BlueCo project to the next level.

However, the Blues have served up more questions than answers over the opening five matchweeks, winning just twice in the Premier League and conceding more goals (12) than they’ve scored (10).

The defence is a real issue for Chelsea, with their best defender, Marc Cucurella, sold to Real Madrid. It’s difficult to make a case for any of Chelsea’s current back five breaking into the starting elevens of Arsenal, Manchester City or Liverpool, for example.

Last time out, the Blues were demolished 3-0 by Brentford, and while there are no suggestions BlueCo are worrying about Alonso, they have shown on numerous occasions in the past that they don’t stick with floundering managers for long.

If Chelsea were to push the panic button and sack Alonso, the latest out of Italy and Spain states Cesc Fabregas can be appointed at very low cost.

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Chelsea can appoint Cesc Fabregas with ease

The 39-year-old – who won the Premier League twice as a player with Chelsea – is currently working wonders at Serie A side Como.

Marca stated Fabregas is already viewed as a ‘legend’ at the club having guided Como into the Champions League. Just a few years ago, Como were in Serie B.

Fabregas is widely regarded as one of world football’s premier young managers. Accordingly, his trajectory will eventually take him away from Como and on to bigger and better things.

And per Sky Sports Italia reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio, Fabregas negotiated a clause in his contract with Como that allows him to leave for three of his former sides without needing to get Como’s approval.

The three sides, per the reporter, are Barcelona, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Marca stated Fabregas’ dream is to manage Barcelona, though Hansi Flick – who has won two LaLiga titles in a row – is immovable in his post.

Mikel Arteta is obviously locked in at Arsenal too, but if Chelsea continue to labour under Alonso, a vacancy at Stamford Bridge could open up.

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