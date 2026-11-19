Arsenal are looking again at Nico Williams (second right), seen here with Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal and Alex Baena

Arsenal have renewed their interest in Nico Williams, with the winger’s representatives again making approaches to clubs over a potential transfer in 2027, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Spain international remains one of the most highly regarded attacking talents in European football, and TEAMtalk understands that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has held fresh conversations regarding his availability.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is also a huge admirer of Williams, with the north London club continuing to monitor developments surrounding the 24-year-old as they consider their attacking options.

Despite signing a bumper 10-year deal in 2025 that contains a huge €100m (£84m, $110m) exit clause, Williams’ representatives have been sounding out potential destinations again, with Arsenal firmly among the clubs being discussed as the prospect of a move away from Athletic Bilbao gathers momentum.

The winger is understood to be increasingly frustrated with Bilbao’s campaign, with the Basque outfit currently languishing in seventh place in LaLiga and struggling to reach the level of ambition expected. The fact that the club are already 10 points adrift of the Champions League places – a competition he would like to play in regularly – is proving problematic for the star.

Williams has long been linked with a move away from his boyhood club, with Barcelona previously emerging as his dream destination.

However, that prospect is now looking increasingly remote, leaving the door open for other European heavyweights to explore a deal.

And we understand that a move to London holds what sources describe as considerable appeal for Williams, who has been linked with a switch to the Premier League for several years.

Arsenal’s interest is genuine, with Arteta and Berta both appreciating his ability to operate across the frontline, his explosive acceleration and his capacity to change games through individual brilliance.

The Gunners have been aware of his situation for some time, but the latest conversations indicate that his availability is once again being explored as clubs begin considering their plans for 2027.

Crucially, Williams is part of a wider recruitment drive at Arsenal as they look to strengthen their options on the left side of their attack.

The Gunners are actively working on potential additions in that position after only bringing in Christos Tzolis during the summer to replace the departing Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal had explored several high-profile alternatives before the window closed but ultimately failed to land their preferred targets.

Vinicius Junior, Morgan Rogers, Yan Diomande, Kenan Yildiz, Bradley Barcola and Arda Guler were all players considered as the club assessed ways to improve their attacking options.

However, for various reasons, none of those moves came to fruition, leaving Arsenal to continue their search for the right profile. Sources insist the Gunners are prioritising quality over quantity and are prepared to be patient until the ideal option becomes available, with funds already set aside to make their move when the time is right.

We can reveal that the Gunners are now actively working on several alternatives, with Williams among the names being seriously assessed…

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Arsenal want Nico Williams again – he could be favoured over Antonio Nusa

RB Leipzig’s Antonio Nusa, Brentford’s Kevin Schade, Real Madrid forward Endrick and Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena are also players on Arsenal’s radar as Berta and Arteta explore the market.

Of those, Nusa is understood to be the most advanced, with a report on Wednesday claiming that the Gunners are now just €5m shy of matching RB Leipzig’s demands for the Norwegian talent.

That’s despite claims that Spurs are also in the hunt for the player and could be ready to test the Bundesliga side with a tempting swap deal.

As a result, Arsenal’s interest in Williams, while a difficult transfer to pull off, is not seen as entirely impossible.

And those efforts to sign the World Cup winner are therefore part of a broader strategy rather than an isolated pursuit, with Arsenal determined to add greater quality and depth to their left-sided attacking options.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United have all held conversations about Williams over the past couple of years, underlining the level of interest in his services across English football.

However, Arsenal are now firmly back in the picture, with Berta continuing to assess whether a move could be possible.

Williams remains contracted to Athletic Bilbao for another nine years, meaning any potential transfer would require significant negotiations and a substantial financial commitment.

Nevertheless, the length of his contract is not being viewed as an insurmountable obstacle, with the possibility of a departure in 2027 very much alive.

Competition tough for Athletic Club winger

Arsenal are not alone in their admiration, either, with Bayern Munich also huge admirers of the Spanish international.

We also understand that Williams remains firmly on Bayern’s radar, particularly with the future of Michael Olise far from certain.

The German champions are continuing to assess their attacking options and regard Williams as a player capable of making a major impact at the highest level.

His latest international performance has provided another reminder of his quality.

Williams found the net for Spain in their 3-2 defeat against England in Madrid at the weekend, showing English supporters that he remains capable of producing decisive moments despite Bilbao’s difficult domestic campaign.

His pace, directness and ability to beat defenders remain major attractions, and those qualities have ensured that interest in him has never completely disappeared.

For Arsenal, the opportunity to bring a player of Williams’ profile to the Emirates is one that will continue to be assessed.

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