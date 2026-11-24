Cesc Fabregas’ stance on becoming the new manager of Chelsea has been revealed by a report amid growing pressure on Xabi Alonso to turn results and performances around.

Alonso penned a four-year contract to become Chelsea boss in May. That followed a turbulent campaign for the Blues during which Enzo Maresca walked away from the club in January before Liam Rosenior lasted just four months as his replacement, forcing Calum McFarlane to end the season as interim head coach.

Crucially, Chelsea made Alonso their new ‘manager’, rather than ‘head coach’, which means he has more power in decision-making and in the transfer market.

Goals have been flying in at both ends since Alonso took charge of Chelsea, but his side have also been incredibly inconsistent.

A 4-1 home defeat to Leeds United on Saturday was their worst result of the season, and it means Chelsea have now lost four of their last five games in all competitions.

That poor run has led to tentative speculation Chelsea might consider sacking Alonso, despite the 44-year-old being so early into his tenure.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea’s former midfielder Fabregas is ‘right at the top of the list’ to replace Alonso if the latter is sacked.

Chelsea are ‘long-term admirers’ of Fabregas’ work as a coach, as he has done a superb job at Como in recent years.

But Fabregas ‘would not be willing to take the Chelsea job in the middle of the season’, the report states.

Alonso’s former Spain team-mate would only accept the role ‘at the start of a summer’, as this would give him the whole of pre-season to ‘get his ideas in place’.

Alonso ‘remains secure’ in his position at the moment, though Chelsea are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Fabregas in case a change needs to be made at some stage.

On Monday, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea are still giving Alonso their full trust to turn the difficult situation around.

“The message I’m getting it’s a very clear message around Xabi Alonso – Chelsea trust their manager,” he said.

“Chelsea owners, Chelsea directors, Chelsea as a club go in the same direction and they believe in Alonso. They trust Alonso. They want to give time to Alonso.

Chelsea trust Xabi Alonso ‘a lot’ – Fabrizio Romano

“So obviously it’s not ideal the situation right now but Chelsea are backing and supporting Alonso. Chelsea are trusting him a lot.

“Not having European football means that Chelsea believe during the week compared to when you have European football and you have to travel, you don’t have that much time to train and work hard.

“Now they will have the time to go in a clear direction, follow the coach and build the tactical and technical project they have in mind with Alonso.

“It’s the same project they sold to the players over the summer and they are absolutely believing in, so Chelsea are with Xabi.”

Meanwhile, there has been an update on Cole Palmer’s prospective transfer from Chelsea to Manchester United.