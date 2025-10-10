Chelsea and Liverpool target Eduardo Camavinga, who is at Real Madrid

Liverpool have taken a shine to one of Real Madrid’s best young players, according to a report, which has claimed that Arne Slot and Richard Hughes have been internally discussing him, as Chelsea learn the response to their bid for the star that Enzo Maresca is determined to sign.

Chelsea and Liverpool are two of the Premier League’s and the world’s biggest and most ambitious clubs. While Chelsea won the Conference League last season and the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer, Liverpool clinched the Premier League title in the 2024/25 campaign.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool were busy in the summer of 2025, but the Blues and the Reds are always on the hunt for top players to stay competitive.

According to TBR, Liverpool are interested in a deal for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga in 2026.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes want to sign a holding midfielder to provide competition for Ryan Gravenberch.

‘Camavinga’s name has been discussed internally by Liverpool, and he is very much an option’, according to the report.

Journalist Graeme Bailey added: “Camavinga is a top performer and still only 22.

“Real Madrid love him, but within the Bernabeu, they know they can’t keep a player who isn’t playing – especially when he has other top clubs who would readily take him.

“He is one to keep an eye on. There are a few big names under Xabi Alonso that could very well be on the move in 2026.

“Liverpool are not the only club keeping an eye on Camavinga, but there would be few better landing spots.”

Liverpool’s report in Camavinga comes following claims in the Spanish media that Chelsea are keen on the left-footed French star and have had a bid already turned down by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid respond to Chelsea bid for Eduardo Camavinga

According to Madrid-Barcelona.com, Chelsea have offered Madrid €50million (£43.5m, $58m) for Camavinga, who can also play as a left-back.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca and chairman Todd Boehly seem to rate the 22-year-old highly.

Madrid, though, have ‘decided to reject it’, with the Spanish and European giants of the opinion that Camavinga will get back to his best.

Chelsea’s interest in Camavinga has been reported by CaughtOffSide as well, while Manchester United, Newcastle United and Manchester City have also been linked.

The rumours on the youngster’s future are unlikely to go away anytime soon, but it would be a shock if Madrid sell him anytime soon.

The 22-year-old France international has had injury problems and is not guaranteed a place in Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up.

Camavinga has made only four substitute appearances in LaLiga and has played just 10 minutes in the Champions League for Madrid so far this season.

Alonso, though, has spoken positively of the Frenchman, who was hailed as “a player with extraordinary qualities” who “can play anywhere on the pitch” by former Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Madrid boss told Madrid’s official website on September 22 before the match against Levante: “I’m excited because he hasn’t been with us for so long.

“I know him from having seen him play, but I’m looking forward to working with him. I think he has huge potential and lots of qualities.

“Within the collective project, there are individual projects, and he’s one of them.

“What he’s done so far is important, but he still has a long way to go. He’s eager and motivated. Individually, he has very different qualities.

“From the ‘6’ position, with his dribbling, he can get into the final third. He’s not static, he’s dynamic.”

It was also Alonso who stopped Camavinga from leaving Real Madrid in the summer of 2025, according to Cadena SER.

