Barcelona stars Raphinha and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who have been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have made a move to sign a Barcelona star that Deco is willing to sell, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ plan to raid the Spanish giants for a third player after showing interest in bringing Raphinha and Marc-Andre ter Stegen comes to light.

Man Utd and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both are aiming to have a successful 2025/26 campaign. While Man Utd are keen on finishing in the Premier League top four, Hansi Flick’s Barcelona are determined to win LaLiga for the second season in a row and clinch the Champions League.

Transfer links have emerged between Man Utd and Barcelona, with Raphinha and Marc-Andre ter Stegen the subject of interest from the Premier League club.

Sport reported on October 4 that Man Utd have made an ‘enquiry’ about signing Ter Stegen from Barcelona in the January transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Man Utd are indeed on the lookout for a new goalkeeper in 2026, despite signing Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp in the summer of 2025.

There has also been speculation that Man Utd are planning a record-breaking bid for Raphinha, but it is hard to envisage a scenario where the former Leeds United winger would leave Barcelona for the Red Devils.

Now, a third Barcelona player has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, with a Spanish report claiming that Man Utd have ‘enquired’ about Ronald Araujo.

E-Noticies has reported that Barcelona sporting director Deco is ready to sell Araujo in the January transfer window.

While Juventus are the team ‘most interested’ in the 26-year-old Uruguay international centre-back, Man Utd and Bayern Munich have ‘also enquired about his situation’.

Barcelona’s position is ‘clear’: the Blaugrana will sell Araujo for €45million (£39m, $52m), according to the report, which has noted that although ‘his departure would be a surprise’, such a move would be ‘a reflection of the pragmatism’ that Deco is trying to implement at the defending Spanish champions.

Do Man Utd need Ronald Araujo?

Man Utd are not short of centre-backs in their squad, with Amorim able to call upon Leny Yoro, Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire, Ayden Heaven and Tyler Fredricson when they are all fit and available.

Luke Shaw has been playing on the left of a back-three for Man Utd in Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation this season.

Man Utd also plan to keep Maguire, according to The Sun and Fabrizio Romano, with the Englishman said to be ‘happy’ at Old Trafford.

Yoro has put his injury issues behind him, while De Ligt has established himself in Amorim’s team and has played in all seven Premier League matches for Man Utd.

E-Noticies is a Catalan publication, and while they are likely to have some connections with Barcelona, the claim that Man Utd have ‘enquired’ about Araujo has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

However, it would be remiss to suggest that Man Utd would not be aware of Araujo’s quality, as, like all other major clubs, the Red Devils are always on the lookout to improve and enhance their squad.

Liverpool wanted to sign Araujo in the summer of 2025, according to Sport, but the Uruguay international centre-back decided to stay at Barcelona.

Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus also tried and failed in their pursuit of Araujo, which shows just how highly he is rated in the footballing community.

