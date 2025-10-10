Bayern Munich tipped for £40m Man Utd raid as source reveals exit stance – ‘turn his head’

Bayern Munich could make a move for Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, sources have told TEAMtalk, as we reveal whether Real Madrid could try to prise the Portuguese star away from Old Trafford.

Fernandes has been on the books of Man Utd since January 2020 and has a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2027, with the option for a future year. The Portugal international attacking midfielder has been a consistent figure in the Man Utd team over the years, scoring 100 goals and registering 86 assists in 298 appearances.

The 31-year-old turned down the chance to move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2025, with reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reporting this week that Saudi Arabian clubs are still interested in Fernandes.

However, Fernandes does not plan on moving to the Saudi Pro League anytime soon, with TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, suggesting that Bayern Munich could come for Fernandes, with Man Utd considering him worth £40million (€46m, $53.4m).

Real Madrid have wanted Fernandes before, and there is a chance that the Spanish and European giants could move for him next summer.

Jones said: “It now seems pretty clear that Bruno does not have much interest in a Saudi transfer, so let’s see if anything else opens up for him.

“Man Utd know that this is not going to be a case of selling him for mega money.

“Realistically, there seems to be a feeling that his value next summer would be somewhere around £40m based on his status right now.

“Maybe he does continue to see things through with Man Utd. Cashing in at that level may not be worth it.

“But I would not rule out the potential of a big club on the continent coming in for him to ask the question and turn his head..

“It is not that long ago that Real Madrid had interest in him, but did not follow through.

“He may not be the prime target as a central midfielder as of right now, but we know that is a position they are looking to strengthen next summer, and if other targets prove to be too expensive or unattainable for other reasons, then it is the sort of thing that might start to open up.

“Bayern Munich could always come back into the picture as well.

“For now, the player is going to completely focus on his job of helping Man Utd qualify for Europe this season.”

