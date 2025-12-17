Enzo Maresca is ‘crazy’ about signing Serie A’s best defender for Chelsea

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is keen on a 2026 deal for Alessandro Bastoni, and so is Tottenham Hotspur co-sporting director Fabio Paratici, according to an Italian report, which has also revealed the Inter Milan defender’s stance on leaving for the Blues or Spurs.

Bastoni is one of the best defenders in the world and is a key player for Inter Milan and the Italy national team. The 26-year-old has won Serie A twice with Inter and was named the best defender in Serie A for the 2024/25 campaign, just as he was bestowed with the accolade in the 2023/24 season.

The defender has been successful with Italy as well, winning Euro 2020 with Italy, and is at the top of his game at the moment.

With Levi Colwill injured, Chelsea have not completely discounted the signing of a new defender in the January transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

FC Inter News has reported that Bastoni is the centre-back that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca would love to bring to Stamford Bridge.

The Inter Milan-centric news outlet has claimed that Maresca is ‘crazy about him’, and so is Paratici, who would love Tottenham to sign the Italian star.

The report, though, has noted that Bastoni has already ‘rejected the advances of Chelsea and Tottenham’, with the defender having turned down the chance to join Al Hilal or Al Qadsiah in the summer of 2025 as well.

There is now interest in Bastoni from Barcelona, who won LaLiga last season and are aiming to retain their title as well as win the Champions League in the 2025/26 campaign.

Alessandro Bastoni to hold new Inter contract talks

Not only is Bastoni not willing to join Chelsea (or Tottenham), but the defender is also planning to hold talks with Inter in the coming months.

FC Inter News has noted that ‘initial discussions regarding an extension of his current contract, which expires in June 2028, are likely to begin in the coming months with his agent, Tullio Tinti’.

Bastoni is ‘deeply attached’ to Inter, having been on the books of the Nerazzurri since 2017 and ‘wants’ to stay at the club for the long run.

The centre-back has scored seven goals and given 28 assists in 277 appearances for Inter so far in his career.

