Fulham are pushing to extend the contract of Marco Silva

Fulham are growing in hope that they are on the verge of a breakthrough with Marco Silva over a new contract, with sources signalling increased confidence, but the manager still wants certain guarantees.

The London side wants him to pen a contract extension before the January window opens and have continued dialogue over the conditions this month.

Silva, 48, was made as Fulham boss in 2021 and has been largely successful, securing their promotion from the Championship in the 2021/22 campaign, followed by 10th, 13th, and 11th-place finishes in the top flight.

The Cottagers have endured a difficult start to the campaign, though a big win against Burnley last time out has seen them rise to 14th place in the Premier League.

Silva has been looking for backing in the transfer market, but his current contract expires at the end of this season.

The club have made it clear they need a show of commitment from him before they can consider any significant investment.

Fulham are now pushing to seal an agreement with Silva in the next two weeks, before the January window opens.

Fulham pushing for Silva deal amid transfer murmurs

Sources are indicating there are positive signs about them finding an agreement as the club seek for him to commit to a three-year extension at Craven Cottage.

There have also been suggestions that Fulham are starting to look carefully at transfer business for January, which will please the manager.

My colleague Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this week that the London club are looking to sign a new striker, who can compete with Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz.

Fulham are understood to be interested in Fiorentina centre-forward Moise Kean, who Silva knows well, having signed him for Everton in 2019.

Meanwhile, they are expected to stand firm and rebuff advances for key star Harry Wilson, who remains a target for Leeds United, after they targeted him in the summer.

But player sales haven’t been ruled out and as previously reported, Adama Traore could be sold to raise funds that can be put towards new additions.

West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo is keen on a reunion with Traore at the London Stadium. Sources suggest Fulham could demand £20m for his signature.

Silva wants several new faces through the door in January so it will be interesting to see how things develop on the transfer front.

But Fulham are pushing to seal an agreement with Silva before all else, as the manager prepares for a tough Carabao Cup clash away at Newcastle this evening.

