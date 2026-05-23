Alonso tells Chelsea to sign deadly £69m striker with FOUR sales possible

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign Brentford hitman Igor Thiago, while his arrival at Stamford Bridge could see up to four attackers leave, according to a report.

Chelsea have pulled off a masterclass by capturing Alonso as their new manager on a four-year contract. Alonso’s status as a manager, rather than head coach, means he will have a greater say in which players the Blues sign and offload than his predecessors.

As of April 2026, Chelsea have spent over £1.5billion under BlueCo’s ownership, but the first-team squad still needs plenty more work. They could land a new striker, left winger, left-back, centre-half and goalkeeper this summer.

As per German source Fussball Daten, Alonso has ‘asked Chelsea’ for Thiago’s capture after ‘naming him a priority target’.

Alonso has been impressed by Thiago’s emergence as a ‘breakout star’ in the Premier League this season. The Brazilian has managed 25 goals in 39 matches, with 22 of those strikes coming in the league.

Admittedly, eight of those goals have come from the penalty spot, but Thiago has still proven himself to be a clinical finisher against top defenders.

Brentford forked out a club-record £30m fee to sign Thiago, and they have reportedly informed Chelsea that his price tag now sits at a huge €80m (£69m).

This report comes after we revealed on May 17 that Chelsea are determined to snare a new striker this summer and view Thiago as a leading target.

We understand that Stamford Bridge officials even think landing a proven Premier League goalscorer such as Thiago could catapult them towards a potential title charge.

However, our sources state that the 24-year-old might cost three times what Brentford originally paid for him, at around £90m.

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Delap, Garnacho candidates to leave Chelsea

Fussball Daten’s report adds that Liam Delap, Alejandro Garnacho, Marc Guiu and Jamie Gittens are all ‘potential departures’ at Chelsea heading into the summer.

Delap’s future is especially uncertain. He has already been replaced by Joao Pedro up front, and the arrival of Thiago would push him further down the pecking order.

The Englishman has good potential but probably joined Chelsea too soon in his career.

If Alonso sold both Garnacho and Gittens then he would almost certainly need a new left winger to join, with Nico Williams, Anthony Gordon and Morgan Rogers all potential targets.

Thiago joining Chelsea would be interesting as he made Brazil’s World Cup squad ahead of Pedro. The latter has been one of Chelsea’s best performers this season and was unlucky not to get selected by Carlo Ancelotti.

Thiago is not the only player Alonso is aiming to bring to Chelsea, as we revealed on Wednesday that he is also spying a reunion with one of his former Bayer Leverkusen stars.