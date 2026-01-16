Real Madrid hold the cards in the race for Jacobo Ramon

Sources have informed us that Real Madrid are keeping close tabs on Jacobo Ramon’s progress at Como, and they are in a strong position to sign him amid interest from Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle.

The LaLiga side will decide the centre-back’s next move. They ‘sold’ Ramon to Como in the summer for just £2million, but the deal included many tie-ins centred around them.

Madrid have a 50% sell-on clause, but also have multiple buy-back options – so, like with fellow Como star Nico Paz, ultimately it is them who will decide.

And like with Paz, Ramon could very well be returning to the Spanish capital in 2026.

Ramon, 21, has been one of Como’s standout performers this season. He has played in 17 of the club’s 20 Serie A matches, scoring two goals and helping his side to keep seven clean sheets in the process.

We exclusively revealed the news that Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle had all been alerted to the progress of the defender, while Brighton and Crystal Palace are also admirers.

But the Premier League quartet could be left frustrated if they do decide to explore a deal for Ramon…

Real Madrid in the driving seat for Serie A star

Sources have told us that Madrid are very much in the driving seat for Ramon, and the player himself retains an ambition to make it at the Bernabeu.

“The club are fully aware of how well Jacobo has been playing, he is arguably one of the best defenders in Serie A this season.

“The club are also aware of the interest mounting.”

Madrid are looking to strengthen in central defence , with Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao both injury prone and unreliable. David Alaba is also past his best at the age of 33.

Young duo Dean Huijsen and Raul Asencio have been Madrid’s main pairing of late.

Ramon could prove to be the perfect option for Madrid, and the fact they can sign him without much fuss makes him a leading contender to be signed.

When asked about his summer move to Como, Ramon said in an interview “Why I left Real Madrid? I am very happy with my decision. I felt that the time had come to move on.

“Real Madrid is the best club in history, but I needed to play regularly and get minutes. So, I chose to move to Como, and I have never regretted it.”

It’s likely that Ramon would jump at the opportunity to re-join Madrid if he received assurances he would play regularly.

