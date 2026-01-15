Arsenal are now emerging as real contenders to secure the signing of one of the best defensive talents in European football, with sources telling TEAMtalk how sporting director Andrea Berta could land another potential transfer coup.

Berta has been a busy man since officially joining the Gunners in March 2025, after Edu’s exit from the position, and the work never stops as he targets a move for an elite Ligue 1 star next.

Rennes star Jeremy Jacquet is emerging as one of the most wanted young players in Europe, but the French outfit want to keep their prized asset until the summer.

The 20-year-old, who is a natural central defender but can also play full-back, is considered as France’s next top defensive prospect.

And, with that sort of profile, our sources can reveal that Arsenal are now emerging as genuine contenders for his signature.

We understand that Berta is keeping close tabs on Europe’s top talent, and Jacquet is a player the north London outfit are huge fans of, despite the fact they are already well stocked in defence.

Indeed, the Gunners brought in Cristhian Mosquera and Paulo Hincapie last summer, whilst also handing new deals to outstanding centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel – all under Berta’s watch

The likes Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are also present to form a formidable back-line at The Emirates.

Jacquet could be a Ben White replacement

However, Ben White is a player that, as we have revealed, Arsenal are ready to move on from this summer and, if that was the case, Jacquet is seen a high-class option to come in. All that means a summer deal is ideal for them, instead of any January move, though.

We are told by sources close to Rennes that they are thinking a summer deal would bring in a higher fee so they are happy to wait, and they also believe a bidding war could ensue as there are a huge number of clubs showing an interest.

Manchester United have recently joined the chase which, aside from Arsenal, already included Liverpool and Chelsea.

But one club who have been doing the most work on Jacquet in recent months is Real Madrid – who see him as a player of huge potential, as my colleague Dean Jones has also written about recently.

