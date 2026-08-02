Chelsea ready to reward Joao Pedro with bumper pay rise amid Barcelona interest

Chelsea are preparing to reward Joao Pedro with a significant new contract after his outstanding first season at Stamford Bridge, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Brazil international is already tied to the Blues until 2032 after signing a seven-year deal following his arrival from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

However, we understand that Chelsea are keen to recognise Joao Pedro’s impact by extending his deal further and substantially improving his salary, with sources indicating the proposed terms would almost double his current wages in west London.

Joao Pedro justified Chelsea’s investment with a superb debut campaign, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in 50 appearances to establish himself as the club’s undisputed first-choice striker.

As we exclusively revealed on July 27, new Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso has already identified Joao Pedro as the focal point of his attack for next season.

That decision has played a major role in Chelsea’s willingness to move on from Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Liam Delap, all of whom now face uncertain futures after Joao Pedro emerged as Alonso’s preferred No.9.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Barcelona fail in Joao Pedro pursuit

Joao Pedro’s performances did not go unnoticed elsewhere.

Sources have told us that Barcelona made firm enquiries earlier this summer, with sporting director Deco identifying the 24-year-old as one of his preferred attacking targets after the Catalan club failed in their pursuit of Julian Alvarez.

However, Barca quickly accepted that there was little prospect of persuading Chelsea to sell one of their most important players.

Instead, the Blues have moved in the opposite direction.

Sources have told us that talks over a new contract are now expected to gather pace, with Chelsea eager to underline Joao Pedro’s importance to Alonso’s long-term project.

While negotiations have not yet reached a conclusion, there is optimism on both sides.

TEAMtalk understands that Joao Pedro and his representatives are more than happy to engage in discussions and appreciate the faith Chelsea are showing by offering improved terms so soon after his arrival.

READ NEXT: Why Kerim Alajbegovic rejected Chelsea to join Juventus for LOWER transfer fee