Tottenham star ‘open’ to shock deadline day Chelsea switch as midfielder signs for Juventus

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall is reportedly ‘open’ to the idea of joining bitter London rivals Chelsea on deadline day, as the Blues cover their bases over Enzo Fernandez potentially joining Manchester City in a record deal.

The Sweden international made it abundantly clear that he wanted out of the club following the combined £185million captures of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes at the start of the window.

However, Roberto De Zerbi and Tottenham sporting director Johan Lange held talks with Bergvall over his future and convinced the midfielder that he still had a big role to play going forward.

Indeed, the 20-year-old started both of Spurs’ opening games of the season, struggling at Brentford before looking more assured in the Carabao Cup win over Championship side Charlton.

He was dropped to bench against Newcastle over the weekend, however, sparking fresh talk that he could be offloaded before the window slams shut at 11pm.

Having been heavily linked with Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer, transfer expert Ben Jacobs now reports that Bergvall has emerged as an option for Chelsea if they lose top target Fernandez to City.

And szyexcl, who have more than 56,000 followers on X and are pretty clued-up on all things Tottenham, claim that Bergvall is ‘open’ to the idea of swapping north London for west London.

Indeed, discussions are reported to have been had regarding a potential transfer during Spurs’ talks to secure the loan signing of Mykhailo Mudryk and the permanent capture of Tosin.

Whether De Zerbi signs off the transfer is highly unlikely, though, having previously stated the importance Bergvall has in his plans going forward.

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Sarr completes Juventus switch

Meanwhile, another Tottenham midfielder, Pape Matar Sarr, has joined Juventus on loan for the 2026/27 season.

The deal also includes an obligation, subject to performance-related conditions, to make the move to the Serie A giants permanent next summer for £24million (€28m).

Signed from Metz in 2021, the Senegal international midfielder made his debut for Spurs in early 2023 and has had made a total of 141 appearances for the club in all competitions.

His biggest moment in a Tottenham shirt came when his cross was converted by Brennan Johnson for the only goal of the game in the 2025 Europa League final in Bilbao.

His exit leaves De Zerbi with Tonali, Fernandes, Bergvall, Conor Gallagher and Rodrigo Bentancur as central midfield options until the winter window opens.