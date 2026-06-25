Fabrizio Romano says ‘Man Utd will be ready’ to move for World Cup star they ‘love’

Fabrizio Romano has reiterated his claim that Manchester United are interested in bringing Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, as TEAMtalk reveals what Real Madrid have told the France international defensive midfielder about his future.

Back on April 22, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd want to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources told us at the time that Man Utd had made contact with Tchouameni’s representatives.

Man Utd are still keen on the defensive midfielder, who is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

On Monday evening, Romano reported that Man Utd “love” Tchouameni.

However, the Italian journalist noted that the Frenchman’s salary would be a problem for Man Utd, with Real Madrid also not actively looking to sell him at this point.

Romano reiterated that claim on Wednesday evening, dismissing suggestions this week that Man Utd have made contact with the agents of Tchouameni.

However, the transfer guru has claimed that “Man Utd will be ready” to do a deal should Madrid make Tchouameni available this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel in the early hours of Thursday morning: “The two problems for Tchouameni remain the same and have not changed so far.

“One problem is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary, and at the moment, is financially not what Man Utd want to do.

“On the technical point of view, Man Utd would love Tchouameni.

“Man Utd consider Tchouameni a fantastic player, so they would love to go for him, but it’s important to say Real Madrid, as of today, I can confirm this, I can stand by my information, are yet to open doors to an exit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

“So, as of today, Man Utd or the agents of the player have not received any call from Madrid saying if you want, you can get Tchouameni.

“This is not happening.

“Then, if it’s going to happen at some point in the summer, I will let you know.

“And, if it’s going to happen, Man Utd will be ready to try and understand the situation because they love Tchouameni, but financially, there is a problem on the salary and that Real Madrid are yet to open doors on this one.

“So, it’s going to be important to understand the developments on this.”

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What Real Madrid have told Aurelien Tchouameni – sources

TEAMtalk understands that there is a chance that Man Utd could be able to sign Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on June 19 that Madrid have ‘informed’ Tchouameni that ‘there are no guarantees over his long-term future’ at Estadio Bernabeu.

Bailey noted: “TEAMtalk understands Tchouameni has now been made aware that his place in Mourinho’s plans is no longer guaranteed and that he, along with fellow French international Eduardo Camavinga, could find himself vulnerable if Madrid complete further additions.

“That development has not gone unnoticed in England, and sources close to the situation have told us that both Liverpool and Manchester United have been fully briefed on the changing landscape in Madrid and are ready to react should the opportunity arise.”

Madrid have endured two successive seasons without a major trophy and have appointed Jose Mourinho as their new manager.

Under Mourinho, who is now in his second spell in charge at Los Blancos, Madrid are planning a revolution.

Madrid have already struck deals for Ibrahima Konate, Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Denzel Dumfries this summer.

Mourinho wants to sign a new midfielder, too, with Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez now Madrid’s top target.

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