Chelsea are among a host of Premier League clubs showing interest in highly-rated midfielder Patrik Mercado, who could follow in the footsteps of Moises Caicedo by leaving Ecuadorian side Independiente Del Valle for the Premier League.

Mercado, 22, has been making waves in his homeland and is widely tipped to secure a spot in Ecuador’s squad for the upcoming World Cup finals, and he is attracting serious interest ahead of a pivotal summer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the dynamic midfielder is set to be on the move this summer, with his performances catching the eye of scouts across Europe and South America.

Independiente Del Valle has a history of developing top-class talents, with Caicedo, Arsenal’s Piero Hincapie and PSG star Willian Pacho just some of their academy graduates.

Mercado, a dynamic midfielder who can play in number 10, eight, or six roles, has made 116 appearances for the club so far, notching 11 goals and 13 assists.

Sources confirm talks have already taken place with Brazilian giants Vasco Da Gama and Palmeiras, while European sides Wolfsburg, Braga, and Sevilla have also held conversations regarding a potential move for Mercado.

However, we can reveal that Premier League sides are firmly in the mix, with Chelsea, under Liam Rosenior, one of four English sides watching his situation…

Prem trio plotting rival approaches for Ecuadorian sensation

Sources confirm Brighton, Bournemouth, and Fulham have all registered their interest in Mercado, with sources indicating that the trio could make formal approaches in the coming weeks.

BlueCo, Chelsea’s owners, have also looked at Mercado. It is believed, however, that this could be more with a view to him joining Strasbourg, rather than the Blues.

But should Chelsea look to bring Mercado to the Premier League in future, signing him from their sister club would be far more straightforward than from elsewhere.

With Mercado’s stock rising and a World Cup on the horizon, the battle for his signature is expected to intensify as clubs across the globe look to secure one of South America’s most promising midfield talents.

