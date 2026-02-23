Juventus have installed Guglielmo Vicario as their No 1 goalkeeper target for the summer and they’re prepared to meet the asking price, while TEAMtalk can reveal three stoppers currently in the Premier League who Tottenham are considering as the replacement.

Juventus signed Michele Di Gregorio to a permanent deal last summer following an initial loan from Monza. The expectation was he’d line up between the sticks in Turin for the long haul, but his performances haven’t justified such a commitment.

Gazzetta dello Sport are the latest outlet in Italy to claim Juve no longer believe Di Gregorio is of the standard required.

Calciomercato have stated the same, and as such, a new starting goalkeeper will be signed in the summer.

The ‘main route’ reportedly ‘leads to London’, with Tottenham’s Vicario their primary target.

It’s no secret the 30-year-old desires a return to his homeland at season’s end, even if Spurs avoid relegation.

Inter Milan have long been touted as the likeliest club to snap Vicario up. Inter are expected to move on from 37-year-old Yann Sommer when his contract expires in the summer.

But per GdS, Juventus now pose a serious threat to Inter and the €25m-€30m / £22m-£26m price tag on Vicario’s head ‘would fall within Juventus’ parameters.’

Furthermore, it’s claimed Juve won’t have a problem matching Vicario’s current salary (roughly £75,000-a-week), meaning he can join a bigger club and return home without having to take a pay-cut.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham eye three Vicario replacements

TEAMtalk tasked transfer insiders, Graeme Bailey and Fraser Fletcher, with looking into who Spurs would attempt to sign as Vicario’s successor. Of course, the names that came back would only be viable if Tottenham avoid relegation.

Sources informed us James Trafford (Manchester City), Bart Verbruggen (Brighton) and Robin Roefs (Sunderland) are all under consideration.

Trafford is unhappy with his situation at City. At the time of his arrival, he was pencilled in to be the club’s starter, but the subsequent arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma shunted Trafford on to the bench. Verbruggen and Roefs are both starters at their respective clubs.

Sources stressed there is no clear favourite in Spurs’ mind at present, and it’s very much an ‘open situation’.

Nevertheless, it can be confirmed Roefs, Verbruggen and Trafford are admired in north London.

Latest Tottenham news – Van de Ven furious / €40m Romero replacement / SEVENTEEN leaving if relegated

In other news, Micky van de Ven has launched a furious tirade into the relegation battle the club find themselves embroiled in, challenging five players who can help save the club from demotion to the Championship, while new manager Igor Tudor has stunningly admitted the team is “full of problems”.

Elsewhere, Spurs are battling two European giants for the signature of a readymade replacement for Cristian Romero who a reliable source is adamant is leaving Spurs in the summer.

Finally, a reliable report has named the 15 first-team players who Tottenham fans can expect their club to let leave in the event they’re relegated, and there’s actually two other stars who won’t stick around too.